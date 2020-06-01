WAYNESBORO — Salem Church, located at 4881 Salem Church Road, is holding its 10:45 a.m. Sunday services like a drive-in movie.

After in-person services were put on hold by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, members of the church brainstormed ways to still have services.

“When it became clear the services were going to be canceled, we went online like everyone else did, but then we had the idea to do the services over the radio like the old drive-ins," said Lin Smalec, pastor of the church where the first drive-in service was held on Easter Sunday. "Everyone loved it so much and we continued to do them and have since added music that one of our organists plays from the sanctuary and is played over the FM transmitter."

“On a Sunday morning we still have the majority of the congregation that would be attending there on a normal Sunday," said Jean Kahl, a long-time member of the church. "But instead of pulling up and parking the car and getting out to go inside, we just stay in our car. Even though it's different than we are used to, it's still nice to see everyone through the windows and wave at them."

"The first week I preached from inside the church and broadcasted it over the transmitter, I just preaching to empty pews pews," Smalec said. “I got really bored looking at a empty sanctuary so I invited the people to bring in a stuffed animal or a picture and put it where they sit as a reminder."

Kahl said feedback has been very positive.

“It’s a really neat idea and we really enjoy it," Kahl said. “At the end of the service she comes out and waves to the congregation and we all toot our car horns as a way to say thank you and 'amen' at the end of the sermon."

For those who are unable to attend the "drive-in" service, Smalec does an online option.

“We record the service the Saturday prior to Sunday and then we post it on YouTube and Facebook. We also do three online devotionals during the week,” she said.

For additional information or to access the online sermons, visit www.salemchurchpa.org.