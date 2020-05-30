Customers are having trouble even getting through to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and complain of long hold times and unanswered emails. As a consequence, some New Jerseyans can't drive their cars.

Some motorists are trying to register a car. Others just want to turn in license plates. New drivers are desperate to take the road test that will give them a license to drive and a passport to freedom.

All are experiencing the frustration of a shuttered Motor Vehicle Commission, along with issues in getting problems solved online or by phone.

Residents are supposed to be able to perform most renewals of driver licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations — including some commercial registrations — online as well as change their address and pay fees. There should even be an opportunity for drivers with suspended licenses to get them restored, if they are eligible, via email, Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said.

But customers are having trouble even getting through to the agency, and complain of long hold times and unanswered emails. As a consequence, some New Jerseyans can't drive their cars.

Registration and temporary plates

Christopher Arunkumar of Somerset bought a used car in April and has been trying to get temporary plates and register the vehicle ever since.

“We bought a car from a private owner on April 19 and since then every time we’ve wanted to go we find out that they’ve extended the closure,” Arunkumar said. “I wish they had a plan where you can fill out the information and print your own temporary plates at home, but they don’t. The dealers are able to sell a car with the plates. My car has been insured since day one.”

He said Gov. Phil Murphy “talks every day but we need solutions,” and he’s concerned about the crowds when the pandemic abates and the agency finally does reopen.

Getting those temporary plates isn’t the only issue residents are facing. Debra Anderson of Toms River has been trying to register her vehicle since the closures began. She got a car for her son on March 16 and wants him to be able to use it.

“You cannot physically change title online,” Anderson said. “Murphy’s been saying ‘Oh, everything is online,' but it’s not. You need to get there to get the title in your name. Why can’t it open in a smart way?”

Anderson believes the MVC should be considered an essential business.

Registration and title transfers involving sales between individuals are unavailable while MVC agencies are closed to the public because such transactions greatly increase the risk of fraud, MVC spokesperson William Connolly said. They require security measures that are extremely difficult to implement without an in-person visit, he said.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has been involved in an intensive evaluation of all of our transactions, moving many additional ones online,” Connolly said. “We strive to offer as many services online as possible, while protecting the public and maintaining the integrity of our documents.”

New drivers

As the next generation of drivers turns 17, they can't take their road tests. That's putting a strain on them and their families.

Kristen Brown, 17, of Verona is frustrated about the lack of communication and the fact that there is no obvious plan moving forward.

“We all have summer jobs. We get groceries for our grandparents. Now that everyone else in my household is going back to work, I don’t have any mode of transportation,” Brown said. “I understand them not wanting to waive the road test, but they have no plan.”

Michele Pedi of Tinton Falls said her daughter had an appointment for her driving test on April 15 and has since changed it three times. Now they aren’t even allowing her to reschedule.

“Other states have done things for 17-year-olds that missed their tests,” Pedi said. “The person giving the test can have windows down with a mask on or stand outside while the parent rides with their kid. It’s a three-minute test.”

In addition to delaying a teenage right of passage, it is putting a strain on her household, Pedi said.

“I paid for a car for my daughter. I’m paying for it and she can’t even drive it,” she said. “I’m driving her back and forth to work. These kids have jobs and need their license.”

Connolly said the agency is “aware of the significant backlog of those customers seeking to take a road test” and that it will be “taking special measures to address it as quickly and effectively as we can while protecting the health and safety of our customers and employees.” No details are available yet, he said.

Turning in old plates

Tom Victory of Bergenfield says he lost his driving privileges after the MVC notified him that the insurance lapsed on a car he doesn’t even own anymore.

“I got a notice on March 29 stating that my insurance lapsed on a vehicle I no longer owned. I hadn’t turned the plates in because I planned to do that when I went to get Real ID,” he said. “I didn’t know where to turn them in once they closed.”

He got another notice that his driving privileges and registration were indefinitely suspended, so his wife called and emailed but didn’t hear back. He thinks he should be able to turn in the plates without a penalty, given the circumstances.

“You would think there is someone you could speak to, but haven’t had any success,” Victory said.

Old plates can be mailed to the MVC at NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, PO Box 129, Trenton, NJ 08666-0129.

Communication troubles

The problems that residents are facing aren't just on the procedural side. Arunkumar said that his wife, who needs the car to go back to work June 1, has sent emails to Motor Vehicle but got no response and that each time she calls, she is put on hold for hours — then the call is dropped.

Similarly, Pedi had trouble getting through to ask questions. She sent multiple emails that got no response and spent two hours on hold, only for the agency to hang up on her.

Brown opted to reach out via social media after spending hours on hold, but had no luck there either.

Licenses, registrations are extended

Due to the closures, all standard driver's licenses, including permits, all vehicle registrations, vehicle inspections, temporary tags and veteran/Purple Heart placards that were set to expire between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to July 31. Documents expiring June 30 are extended two months to Aug. 31, and those expiring July 31 are extended to Sept. 30.

The federal REAL ID deadline has been extended by one year, to October 2021, so customers should not feel any pressure in that regard.

Fulton, the administrator, ordered the initial closure from March 17 through March 30, then followed that with a two-week extension through April 12, another through April 26, then through May 11, another through May 25 and most recently through June 11.

Connolly said “many options are being considered for reopening” and that they “look forward to sharing additional details soon.”