The two-vehicle crash happened on Edinboro Road in McKean Township.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has determined that no criminal charges or traffic citations will be filed in an April 2019 crash in McKean Township that killed an Edinboro man.

The determination was made based on the investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the evidence that exists, Assistant District Attorney Grant Miller said in an email.

The crash that killed 21-year-old Michael C.W. Lindemuth occurred on the evening of April 27, 2019, in the 8300 block of Edinboro Road in McKean Township. According to state police, Lindemuth was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis north on Edinboro Road when it collided with a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Lindemuth’s car rolled over and came to a stop on its roof in a field, authorities reported at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment, authorities reported.

The crash shut down a stretch of Edinboro Road between Bargain and Reichert roads for a short time.

