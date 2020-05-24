Erie County set an unwanted record Wednesday when Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced that 17 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was the county’s highest single-day total since the pandemic started, though it was surpassed with 21 cases the next day.

Dahlkemper provided the people’s age ranges and the general areas of the county in which they live. She said during Wednesday’s news conference that some cases could be traced to other confirmed cases, but that others could not.

But some local elected officials and other community leaders and residents believe the county has a responsibility to share more information about local COVID-19 cases. Among the things they want to know:

• Which businesses and neighborhoods have seen clusters of cases?

• Is a day-to-day chart available of the county’s COVID-19 cases?

• How many people who test positive for COVID-19 need to be hospitalized?

“The more data we have, the more data-driven policies we can make,” Erie City Council member Liz Allen said. “You look at the data by neighborhood on the Allegheny County website. ... People talk about going to Pittsburgh for a haircut, it’s good to know what exposure you might face when you go there.”

Dahlkemper has given several reasons why certain COVID-19 data has not been released.

One main reason, the county executive has said, is that Erie County Department of Health employees who usually track diseases are working on contact tracing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Hospital rates are not available because it is up to each hospital to release information about the number of COVID-19 patients it has treated, Dahlkemper has said.

Several Erie-area hospitals have not consistently made those numbers available, citing patient privacy laws.

The county executive provided a different reason why she declined to identify an Erie-area business where six COVID-19 cases were reported in early May.

“Legally I could (identify the business), but I don’t think that it would be very smart of me as a county executive who cares about businesses in this community to put a big, black blemish on a business that is trying to do the right thing,” Dahlkemper said on May 11.

Carl Anderson, an Erie County Council member, said he disagreed with Dahlkemper’s decision not to identify the business.

Anderson said it was unfair to call out Wabtec when one of its employees tested positive in early April and not identify the other business.

“Consistency is the most important thing from the people I have talked to about this,” Anderson said. “The county executive is calling out Wabtec, which had one case, and the next time she doesn’t tell the public the name of the business with six cases, so families can decide whether they should go there.”

Dahlkemper has said that the unnamed business has made all the changes the county health department has recommended. As a result, she said it is as safe to visit that particular business as any other county business.

Another piece of COVID-19 information that has created confusion is the number of county residents who have recovered from the virus.

How does the county determine who has recovered? What about people who have tested positive but never suffer any symptoms?

“The patient is assessed for symptoms on Day 7 of isolation,” county health department officials said in an email. “If symptom-free at that time, they must remain symptom-free and fever-free for an additional 72 hours.

“If symptoms still persist at day 7, they remain in isolation until symptom-free and then must remain symptom/fever-free for an additional 72 hours before release,” health officials said.

People who test positive without any symptoms are rarely, if ever, happening, health officials said. That’s because symptoms are required to be tested.

Publicizing a chart of the county’s positive cases and recovered patients would benefit the community, said Howard Nadworny, M.D., a Saint Vincent Hospital infectious diseases physician.

“The bigger trends are the most important,” said Nadworny, who is volunteering at the county health department during the pandemic. “Looking at a trend over several days or weeks is better than taking a one-day look.”

But Nadworny said it’s not as important to publicly reveal more information about the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

There was a discrepancy last week when the Pennsylvania Department of Health added a fourth death to the county’s total that county officials could not confirm.

“The problem with making information about the deaths public is that the number is small enough that someone could identify who it is,” Nadworny said. “If we would have dozens and dozens of deaths, then you could aggregate the data. I don’t know if it’s important to get this particular data out to the public unless there is a specific significance.”

