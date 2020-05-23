HARRISBURG — Waynesboro Area Senior High School senior Gavin Miller is about to embark on a new journey after high school, but he's already well on the road to safety.

Gavin recently was awarded second-place in Metzger Wickersham law firm's 8th annual student scholarship contest.

The Road to Safety Scholarship Contest encourages graduating, college-bound high school seniors to enter a creative project about the dangers of drunk driving and/or distracted driving. Metzger Wickersham’s goal in hosting the contest is to spread awareness about the safety issues facing teens on the road today.

“As personal injury lawyers, we feel it is our civic duty to promote awareness about the consequences of risky driving behaviors,” said Metzger Wickersham attorney Zach Campbell. “The Road to Safety Scholarship is a way for us to give back to the community and get teenagers involved in spreading the word about important issues like distracted driving and driving while intoxicated.”

Students were asked to come up with a memorable, innovative and effective way to motivate drivers to be more safety-conscious behind the wheel. Ninety-two high school seniors throughout Pennsylvania submitted a variety of original entries, such as videos, illustrations, songs and posters for their chance to win college scholarship money.

“We were highly impressed with the effort put forth by the students,” Campbell commented. “Distracted and drunk driving tragedies are fully preventable, and these students should be proud that they are helping to drive that message home.”

Gavin's winning entry earned him $750 scholarship. He plans to attend Penn State Mont Alto to study nursing.

"Gavin is a great student and role model," said Assistant Superintendent Rita Sterner-Hine. "I was also his principal at Hooverville so this is exciting for me as the assistant superintendent WASD but also as his elementary principal."

"Gavin is a student who works hard in everything that he does and he is a great example for our students," added Steve Pappas, WASHS principal. "He is creative, hard-working and very respected by the teachers and administration in our building."