DOT gives tentative approval to 15 airlines to suspend service at 60 airports.

Delta Air Lines could soon suspend service at Erie International Airport.

The U.S Department of Transportation tentatively has given Delta the green light to suspend service at Erie International Airport and other cities amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in the New York Times.

“Delta Air Lines, along with all of the other airlines, may request to reduce service at airports and Erie is one of them,” Derek Martin, executive director of Erie International Airport, told the Erie Times-News on Saturday. “If they get approval from DOT, they’re going to suspend service to Erie until further notice. I don’t know what that notice would be. Is it September 30? Is it the first of August? It all has to do if passenger traffic ticks up.”

Fourteen other airlines also would be able to suspend service to mostly secondary markets in 60 small and midsize cities, according to the report. No city would be left without service.

Delta, which runs to and from Detroit out of Erie International, had already reduced flights between Erie and the Motor City.

But the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus bill, placed restrictions on airlines that received funding. Airlines have been required to maintain a minimum number of flights to locations they served before the pandemic, according to the New York Times report. The law, however, allowed for exemptions.

The Transportation Department has already granted airlines some exemptions to the CARES Act.

The latest round of exemptions were made only in instances where airports like Erie would continue receiving service from other carriers. Erie is serviced by Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines.

The Transportation Department reserves the right to revoke an exemption if it results in capacity or connectivity problems to destinations, according to the New York Times report.

Martin said capacity and passenger traffic are down about 90 percent across the country.

Erie International went from having 50 weekly departures before the pandemic to just 17, Martin said. Only 421 passengers came through the airport in April, compared to 9,000 in April 2019.

There has been a small uptick in capacity recently, he said, noting that American Airlines filled a plane to 84 percent capacity last week, which is about normal for the departure.

“But we need consistency with those sorts of things and that's what we don't have right now,” Martin said. “There's no consistency. And it sounds like what I'm hearing in the industry is that there's some leisure people traveling, but again, because a lot of businesses are closed, business travelers aren’t traveling.

“So those people that go fly to your airport, park their car and go to a hotel, all those things haven't started,” he continued. “They haven't kicked in yet. And that's where the challenge is.”

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.