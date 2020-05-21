Two other Presque Isle Partnership events won’t take place this year either.

Discover Presque Isle and the UPMC Sunset Music Series have been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

Presque Isle Partnership officials announced the decision “due to ongoing concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic“ in a statement released Thursday.

Two other fundraisers hosted by the Presque Isle Partnership – Presque Isle Poker Paddle and Presque Isle Triathlon – also were canceled.

Alternative programming is not being explored for this year, officials said.

“The decision was necessary to maintain health standards aligned with the Erie County Health Department,“ the statement said.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of the Presque Isle community, including our partners, staff, supporters, performers, participants, vendors and volunteers,” said Jon DeMarco, executive director for the Presque Isle Partnership.

