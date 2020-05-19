Office will close for Memorial Day holiday.
NEW CASTLE — The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership office in the city will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
ACTS vans also will not be running.
Office will close for Memorial Day holiday.
NEW CASTLE — The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership office in the city will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
ACTS vans also will not be running.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.