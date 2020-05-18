Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Bell Acres

7 Maple St., Donald Fix to Bartley Sorenson, $55,000.

Crescent Twp.

842 Bocktown Road, Glen Kriger to Sean and Jacquelyn Brown Lewis, $199,900.

242 Spring Run Road, Estate of Blaine Harvey Morrison to Nicole Grimes, $80,000.

Findlay Twp.

124 Cranbrooke Drive, Certified Investment Properties LLC to David Ryan and Ashley Marie Dixon, $240,000.

4041 Potato Garden Run Road, 4041 Potato Garden Run Road Land Trust to William and Victoria Rathburn, $199,000.

Moon Twp.

2602 Barnes Drive, Matthew Polantz to Andrew and Lindsey Stefanou, $440,000.

416 Elgin Cir, Gabriel Acosta to BGRS LLC, $442,500.

1404 Elizabeth Ct, Kathleen Belcastro to Chad Braley, $335,000.

712 Forest Green Drive, Joseph D'Andrea to Vincent Rullo, $69,000.

101 Glengarry Drive, Grace Ann McLee to Jonah Michael Powell, $156,000.

108 Lansdowne Drive, Quality Home Investments LLC to Patrick and Rachel Metzler, $305,924.

1808-1812 Madison Drive, James Lindquist to DakJohn LLC, $150,000.

234 McCartney Drive, William Cannon to Annette Weber, $240,000.

360 Moon Clinton Road, Charles Engle to Michael Doherty, $175,000.

307 Shady Glen Drive, Derrick Weaver to Donald Kim Graham, $302,000.

Neville Twp.

5111-1/2 Grand Ave., Estate of Gilbert Cercone to Neville Capital LLC, $275,000.

200B Neville Road, Cemex Inc. to Kosmos Cement Co. LLC, $6,400,000.

North Fayette Twp.

103 Derby Ln, Fayette Farms L.P. to NVR Inc., $73,288.

7520 Noblestown Road, Amanda Dunning to Jacob BrianAlexander and Rachell Keady Keeney, $229,900.

306 Regent Ct, Maronda Homes LLC to Brian and Lan Hooper, $442,199.

169 Saddle Ridge Drive, NVR Inc. to Michael and Adrienne Moon Campbell, $444,630.

Robinson Twp.

102 Christopher Cir, Dale Vietmeier to Matthew Barrett and Catherine Higgins Misorski, $250,000.

107 Cole Drive, Silver Summit LLC to NVR Inc., $136,800.

106 Glenora Drive, Wayne Hufnagel to Christopher Popowich and Larkin Trosky, $255,900.

1349 Silver Ln, Walter Kokocinski to Michael and Suzanne Gates, $275,000.

Sewickley

613 Grimes St., Larissa Russo to Lauren Case, $219,900.

Sewickley Hills

2034 Henry Road, Stephanie Michelle Fardo trustee to Andrew David Rape and Amanda Jane Wright, $670,000.