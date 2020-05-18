MONDAY

Franklin Township Supervisors, 4 p.m., meeting online. To obtain access to the teleconference, contact the township secretary at twpsecretary@zoominternet.net or call 724-758-9702.

Ellwood City Council, 6 p.m., meeting online. To join the meeting via video, go to: https://zoom.us/j/7580620665 or to join by phone conferencing: Dial: 1-301-715-8592, enter Meeting ID: 7580620665, press #, there will be no password, press #.

Ellport Council, 7:15 p.m., check with borough office for status of meeting.

TUESDAY

Lawrence County Commissioners, 10 a.m., meeting online. Go to the county website for link to meeting.

Koppel Council, 6 p.m., check with the borough office for status of meeting.

Big Beaver Council, 7 p.m., check with the borough office for status of meeting.

THURSDAY

Lawrence County Career and Technical Center Board, 6:30 p.m. Check with school website for status of meeting.