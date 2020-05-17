The state is up to 62,234 positive cases of COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In Beaver County, there are 517 positive cases and 83 deaths.

Over the weekend, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 outbreak has peaked and the rate of infection has been declining over the last 14 days.

Levine said as counties begin to move from red to yellow, social distancing needs to remain in place.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Levine said on Sunday in a release. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

The state is reporting 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15.

Of those 517 positives in the county, 341 are in residents of nursing and personal care facilities and 26 are in employees of those facilities. Of the 83 county deaths, 76 have been from nursing and personal care facilities.

Beaver County will shift to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on May 22, along with 11 additional counties throughout the state.

In neighboring Allegheny County, there are 1,603 positive cases of COVID-19 and 143 deaths. Of those positives, 402 have been in residents of nursing and personal care facilities, 111 in employees of those facilities, and 112 deaths. Allegheny County moved to the yellow phase on Friday.

In Lawrence County, there are 72 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. No cases have come from residents of nursing and personal care facilities, with two employees of those facilities testing positive. The county was one of 24 that moved to yellow on May 8.

In the state, there are 13,447 cases of COVID-19 in residents of nursing and personal care facilities, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths across the state, 3,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,451 of total cases across the state are in health care workers.