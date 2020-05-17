Nearby Logistics Plus to buy facility for warehouse space. Times-News, another tenant get long-term leases..

The Erie Times-News is selling its building at West 12th and Sassafras streets, though the newspaper will remain a long-term tenant under a deal with another well-known Erie business.

Logistics Plus, whose headquarters is located nearby at Union Station, at West 14th Street between Peach and Sassafras streets, has reached a deal to buy the Times-News building and will use warehouse space on the south and west sides of the 88,623-square-foot facility, which was built in 1970, Logistics Plus and the Times-News said.

The Times-News’ offices will remain in the building, as will those of another tenant, MCPc, a data-protection company. Both will be under long-term leases, Logistics Plus founder and CEO Jim Berlin said.

He said the purchase price is $2 million, and that the deal is to close later this month.

Berlin said he is glad to get the additional warehouse space and to have the Times-News and MCPc as tenants.

“This is a win-win for Erie,” Berlin said. “As the new building owner, we have an agreement to keep the Erie Times-News and MCPc home, here in Erie, where they belong. And the largely unused warehousing space in the back will now be used by Logistics Plus to support our current and future operations, keeping additional work in downtown Erie.”

Berlin is buying the property from GateHouse Media, which bought the Times-News from the Mead family, of Erie, in 2016. Gatehouse since 2019 has been part of Gannett, now the largest newspaper publisher in the United States.

GateHouse purchased the building from the Mead-owned Times-News for $2.1 million in January 2016. The building and 5-acre property, at 205 W. 12th St., are assessed for a total of $2.088 million, according to Erie County assessment records.

The Times-News, founded in 1888, will celebrate 50 years of being in its landmark building on June 6, though the offices are closed to the public and employees are working from home due to the pandemic.

The Times-News, which includes GoErie.com, is pleased to be able to stay in the building, said Terry Cascioli, who has an office there as Gannett’s regional vice president for Pennsylvania and New York.

“The sale of the building was something we were very uneasy about,” Cascioli said. “We’re so excited that Logistics Plus is the new building owner, and all that anxiety has flipped to optimism. I know I speak for the entire employee group that having Logistics Plus as a partner could not have been a better outcome.”

Much of the warehouse space in the Times-News building became unoccupied when the company outsourced its press operations to a company in Butler in 2011.

Berlin said the location of the Times-News building is ideal for his company, which deals in supply-chain management, freight transportation and warehousing.

“The closeness was a lot,” Berlin said. “We need more high-end warehouse space.”

He said Logistics Plus is looking into using the rail spur that terminates at a loading dock at the south end of the Times-News. The newspaper once relied on the spur for delivery of enormous rolls of newsprint.

“We will see what that entails,” Berlin said.

The rail spur, which county assessment records show dates to 1920, is a link to the site’s industrial past. Starting in 1905, the property was home to the Wittman-Pfeffer Coal Co.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.