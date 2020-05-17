Erie School District Superintendent Polito says he’s focusing on online and in-person classes, waiting on state guidance.

Pennsylvania Education Secretary Pedro Rivera told the state Senate Education Committee last week that “we fully expect to come back to school in the fall” with more guidance to come.

What the return will look like is starting to take shape at the Erie School District.

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said he and his staff are developing a hybrid plan that will allow students to attend classes in person at school or get instruction online at home until the pandemic subsides.

He said he wants the instruction to be seamless, no matter what the mode of delivery, while the district follows health and safety guidelines.

“Everything would be very similar whether online or in-person,” Polito said in an interview.

He said the school district must develop such a plan to take into account that social distancing and other measures likely still will be in place on Aug. 31, when the first day of the 2020-21 academic year arrives for the Erie School District’s 11,000 students.

“We have kind of settled on the fact that we are not going to be able to bring everybody back to school at the same time,” Polito said. “There’s probably going to be restrictions on the number of students and class sizes.”

Like school districts throughout the state, the Erie School District has used distance learning to teach students at home since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools closed on March 13, a directive he extended on April 6 for the rest of the academic year.

Using its experience over the past several weeks, the Erie School District in 2020-21 aims to have a setup that allows students to switch back and forth from online instruction to in-person learning, Polito said, depending on the social distancing requirements and other issues.

“I’d really like to make this so families have options,” Polito said. “Some families will want to have their children in school as much as possible and others might not be too excited about that.”

He said busing is another concern. He said he is discussing with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority how social distancing might limit the number of students allowed on a bus at one time.

Polito said he intends to have a framework for reopening schools in place by the first week of June, and he said he hopes to get, by mid-June, more guidance from the state Department of Education. He said he and his staff will work on the plan during the summer.

Polito outlined his preliminary plan, including the hybrid approach, to the Erie School Board at the board’s study session before its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. The board met three days after Education Secretary Rivera told the Senate Education Commitee, in a virtual meeting on Monday, of the state’s intention to have school restart in the fall.

School Director Sumner Nichols said a lack of information from the state frustrated him. He said he wants to find ways for the Erie School District to save money by staying with online classes for the immediate future.

“It’s very confusing to me that they haven’t provided us any guidance,” Nichols said at the School Board study session. “The prudent thing for us to do right now would be to do distance learning in the fall.

“That would be the safe thing to do, but the state seems to have the jurisdiction over this and that’s a concern for me,” Nichols said. “Because I think it would be disruptive if we opened next September and then had to close down in October.”

Polito responded: “What we’re really looking at is making sure that whatever we’re doing next year can be delivered either way, simultaneously, so that there is no disruption if we’re moving back in forth or if we decide that we have to stay home for the first part of the year, we would still be able to deliver that instruction and make it a little more interactive.”

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.