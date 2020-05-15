The effort also has allowed the hospitality company to bring back some laid-off workers.

Scott Enterprises is doing its part in helping to get the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Tuesday and Thursday this month, the hospitality company – owner of Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park, Peek'n Peak Resort and hotels and restaurants in the region – has been providing 500 free meals that are intended to serve families of four. That amounts to 2,000 individual meals on a given day -- or 8,000 total to date.

The main drop-off point is the Ambassador Center on Peach Street in Summit Township, where chef Manny Morales and the company’s culinary team prepare the meals. Scott Enterprises has other go-to locations through its restaurants and has also delivered meals to people who are without transportation.

“The team that you see (at the Ambassador Center) gets revved up every week to help out the community,” said Nick Scott Jr., vice president of the company, during Thursday’s giveaway. “It's been a great experience for all of us and it's certainly been a great team-building experience.

“This has shown us that there's a lot of people who not only appreciate the food, but need it,” he said.

The meal giveaways have run on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members have been treated to all types of dishes, including chicken stroganoff; meatloaf with mashed potatoes and vegetables; spaghetti and meatballs; and turkey with mashed potatoes and vegetable.

The family meals come refrigerated in an aluminum foil to-go container, which features directions on how to reheat them.

Children tagging along with their parents have received candy and free passes to Splash Lagoon for when the indoor water park reopens. Canine friends have been recipients of dog bones.

Recipients have found ways to show their gratitude to Scott Enterprises workers through thank-you cards, emails and notes on social media.

“Everybody needs hope and a helping hand right now,” Scott said. “We're fortunate we're in a position we can do this right now.

“People come through every week because they're in need of a good week,” he said. “We play music. There's a lot of smiles, cheering and waving. It's been a positive experience for those who need it right now.”

The idea has also helped bring back some Scott Enterprises workers affected by the organization’s layoffs. The hospitality company was forced to sharply curtail its businesses as the COVID-19 crisis took hold.

Normally, the company employs more than 2,000 people. It has been able to bring back about 250 for the ongoing family meals effort.

“It's been a very difficult and heartbreaking experience,” Scott said. “It's very challenging when what's happening is out of our control. We're doing our best to bring (employees) back.”

Scott said the company has committed approximately $50,000 to the effort. It expects to serve 10,000 meals through May. All departments of the company were represented during efforts at the Ambassador Center on Thursday.

“The motto in our company is, ˋWe promise to care,’ ” Scott said. “What you're seeing is that promise coming through. Our business is about being around people and working around people.

“We depend on the community every day. It's important for us to help the community in its time of need. A number of organizations have done their part. If we're in it together, we can come out of it together.”

