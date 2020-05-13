GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle-Antrim School Board has announced its intention to hire Dr. Lura Hanks as the new superintendent of the district during a voting meeting on May 21, according to a news release.

Hanks will replace Dr. Kendra Trail, whose resignation has been accepted for the end of June. Trail joined the district in May 2017 and is leaving to become assistant executive director of Lincoln Intermediate Unit No. 12.

Hanks currently works in the Washington County Public Schools system in Maryland as the district supervisor of English language arts and social studies.

The hire, pending board approval, comes amid ongoing discussions regarding the district's projected 2020-21 budget deficit of nearly $2.5 million.

"(Lura's) experience in education and strategic planning is one thing that we are excited for," said Tracy Baer, G-A School Board president. "With our current financial situation and COVID-19 changing the school environment, we are looking at her as a leader that can bring our school through both these issues, as well as move us forward."

Hanks has lived in Greencastle for 17 years and recently earned a doctorate in organizational leadership — her third degree from Hood College.

"I am excited for the opportunity to serve my hometown community and lead us through this challenging time and towards continued excellence for the children and community of Greencastle," Hanks said. "We have been gifted this unique situation, and it is our collective responsibility to move forward together in our commitment to excellence in student achievement and a well-rounded educational experience for every child."

Before her current district position, Hanks served as an assistant principal and principal.

"I am sorry to leave WCPS and the work we have been doing," Hanks explained. "However, I have full confidence in the continued progress WCPS will make for every child."

The board hopes to benefit from Hanks' experience in a variety of leadership roles.

"The Greencastle Antrim School District School Board of Directors has decided to proceed with hiring a superintendent, and plan to vote to approve Dr. Lura Hanks as the new superintendent at the May 21 voting meeting," the G-A School Board said in a statement. "We feel that the presence of a superintendent is not only essential to planning during this fiscal crisis, but essential to enacting this plan, and evaluating its effectiveness. We hope to move forward through this difficult time with our new superintendent and in the end, usher Greencastle-Antrim School District into a more stable financial position while maintaining the integrity of its academic programs."

On April 29, the board adopted a resolution as a first step to possibly cutting professional and support staff, programs and extracurricular activities in response to the projected $2.5 million budget deficit. The action was necessary to provide 60-day notice so the board can act on any or all of the cuts June 29.

Positions that could be suspended, furloughed or terminated include 13.5 instructional, two administrators and one non-instructional, as well as support staff, according to the resolution.

Departments that could see reduced staff at the high school and middle school include health and wellness, music, co-operative education, world language, English language arts, math, science and social studies. Possible reductions at the elementary and primary schools include one teacher each for third, fourth and fifth grades and K-4 computer instruction.

The district also is considering eliminating all extracurricular activities, including sports.

"I believe opportunity is often disguised in challenge, and that we can embrace the chance to revisit what is most important to us as a district and community," Hanks said.

— The Record Herald's Shawn Hardy contributed to this article.