Today Doylestown Hospital re-opened for elective surgeries and other non-emergent services, and Doylestown Health's CEO Jim Brexler and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Levy talked with The Intelligencer & #GannettNews reporter Marion Callahan about changes in procedures and routines that the community can expect to experience. Visitation will be limited, but more flexible. They also discussed ways to safeguard incoming patients and staff, as the hospital continues to operate three units for COVID-19 patients. The number of COVID-19 patients coming into the hospital continues to decline, officials reported.

