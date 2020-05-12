ELLWOOD CITY -- Borough council plans to advertise an ordinance Monday to amend the community’s waste dumpster ordinance.

Under the amendment, permits now would be required for dumpsters on private property, but no fee will be charged. Permits now only are needed for dumpsters in streets.

Ellwood City Manager David Allen said the amendment would be a way of tracking how long dumpsters are on properties. He said the borough has had a blight problem with residents bringing in dumpsters and then leaving them in place because they don’t want to pay the fee to have them hauled away.

The amendment also would require dumpsters less than 4 feet tall to be covered for safety and health reasons.