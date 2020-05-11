Neighborhoods, family and friends have organized special drive-by graduation events in lieu of in-person ceremonies, which are in limbo.

They’re hanging in there and trying to make the best of a bad situation, but high school and college seniors can’t help but think they’re being cheated out of one of life’s milestones.

Forced away from their schools, friends and classmates by the coronavirus pandemic, Class of 2020 members are also dealing with their much anticipated graduation ceremonies being either canceled or stuck in limbo.

To lessen that sadness at least a little, special graduation drive-bys have been held. On May 2, friends, family and neighbors of Temple University senior Julia Tosti drove by her Bristol Township home in a caravan of more than 50 vehicles, honking their horns, yelling and showing off congratulatory signs.

They also stopped to offer cards, gifts, cupcakes and well wishes, all while wearing masks and social distancing. No hugs, no hand shakes, but a lot of love.

On the same day, graduates who live in the Green Valley neighborhood of Middletown drove through the section’s streets to see their neighbors wave, shout out greetings and show their signs of congratulations.

Included in the motorcade were students in their last years of elementary, middle and high school, and college undergraduate and postgraduate studies. Many wore their commencement caps to make the occasion feel more special.

“You feel for these seniors,” said Tom Tosti, a Middletown supervisor who helped organize the Bristol Township event for Julia, his goddaughter. The main organizer was his sister, Gerry Bender.

“You feel like they’re missing out on something they worked really hard for,” Tom Tosti continued. “And you just want to show them we care about them, and we appreciate everything they did and all the hard work they put in.”

Julia Tosti, a biology major, was overwhelmed by the surprise parade.

“I had no idea, this is awesome,” she said. “It’s amazing to see all my friends and family drive by and show me how much they love me. I just feel so loved right now. I can’t even explain it.”

Tosti participated in Temple’s Thursday virtual graduation. University officials have said they still hope to hold some kind of in-person ceremony when conditions allow.

“I’ll walk whenever they have it,” she said. “If it’s September, I don’t care. I just want to walk across that stage and get that diploma, just to say I did it.”

While her undergraduate work is done, there’s still more school for Tosti. She plans to enroll in a one-year post baccalaureate program and then a two-year physician’s assistant program, and hopes to do both at Temple.

“A little,” she said when asked if she felt robbed by the coronavirus disruption of her final undergraduate year. “Especially when it comes to graduation. All of us seniors worked so hard and to have it cut short and not being able to walk is so disappointing.

“Senior year is a big thing no matter what level you’re on. I tried to hide it, but it really made me upset.”

Tosti, who has completed the requirements for her bachelor’s degree, said online learning was kind of a mixed bag.

“I was fortunate in that I’m going on with school, but a lot of my friends have to worry about finding jobs coming out of this kind of a senior year,” she said.

“I was a biology major, and so there were labs, but we couldn’t really do those anymore. So, there were online labs that kind of turned into lectures. I felt like there was much more work than when I was going to classes.

“I really had to work on time management, but in a way it felt like I actually learned more. I had more time to study, and was studying day and night for these exams. I felt like the professors wanted to challenge us more, since they knew it was online.”

Sad, surreal and a whole bunch of other things is the way Dixie Hurst-Blair describes the time since early March when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down schools across the state.

Hurst-Blair is a senior at George School, a private Quaker high school in Middletown. She spoke while waiting with her fellow Green Valley students to climb into their vehicles for the Middletown neighborhood’s drive-by graduation celebration.

“This hasn’t affected my college plans because I had already committed in my sophomore year to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia,” Hurst-Blair said.

“But my motivation is gone. I have no motivation to do any school right now. My focus is on how will we get through this next day, and will my family be OK? I feel like right now, in everyone’s mind, school work isn’t the top priority.

“I push through, though. I have to push through. We do Zoom classes every day and then have extra homework. George School is so rigorous, with such a heavy curriculum they have to get through no matter what. It’s just a lot going on, but we’re all getting through it.”

George School’s commencement, now on indefinite hold, is traditionally a lavish affair held in a beautiful, ornately landscaped outdoor garden the day before Memorial Day.

“I was so looking forward to that, it’s the highlight of everyone’s George School career,” Hurst-Blair said. “They’re trying to do something maybe over the summer or in the fall. It might not be a graduation ceremony, but they’re trying to do something to get us together.”

Like seniors across the country, Hurst-Blair looks for silver linings.

“It’s been kind of nice to spend more time with my family because I never actually get to do that,” she said.

Another Green Valley resident and participant in the graduate motorcade, Thomas Jefferson University student Sara Cohen, finished up the requirements for her master’s degree in occupational therapy online.

“It challenged everyone’s creativity,” she said. “It wasn’t close to being in school. Real patient care stuff that is so central to occupational therapy is hard to do online. Right now I’m teaching therapeutic horseback riding and focusing on that until I can take my boards and really take the next step toward finding a full-time job.”

Sara and her brother Ethan, a Syracuse University senior, will participate in virtual graduation ceremonies but are also hoping their colleges can eventually hold in-person commencements.

“I remember the day we got the email telling us all to go home,” she said. “It was a nice, sunny day and everyone was out on campus and we get the word and suddenly realize, ’Hey, we’re not coming back.’ It went from laughter to tears.

“But in a way, it was kind of a great way to leave. There was a problem all of us were facing, and we worked on it together and worked it out.”

Sara helped her mother, Renee, organize the Green Valley drive-through.

“Occupational therapy is about helping people find ways to get things done,” Sara said. “So I looked through my OT lens and thought how can we figure a way to get this (graduation celebration) done?

“And we realized why not just have us drive through in cars and have our own Green Valley graduation, just like we’ve done everything together our whole lives.”

Her mother was glad it turned out well.

“Graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage in life,” Renee Cohen said. “This doesn’t replace that, we understand that, but it’s at least a bright spot in a very difficult time.”