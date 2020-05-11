If you appreciate the outdoors, all you need to do is follow a gravel road through the woods, trek a right-of-way or wander through a meadow with your eyes ready to spot nature’s bounty of blooms.

Early-spring wildflowers are up and available for your enjoyment. If you appreciate the outdoors, all you need to do is follow a gravel road through the woods, trek a right-of-way or wander through a meadow with your eyes ready to spot nature’s bounty of blooms.

One of the earliest plants to bloom in spring is Coltsfoot (Tussilago farfara). This non-native plant has bright yellow, dandelion-like flowers that appear before leaves occur. Flowers are nearly an inch wide on scaly stems that are from 3 to 18 inches tall. Disk flowers are surrounded by thin, ray flowers that close at night and on cloudy days.

Flowers bloom in March and April, depending on the weather, then disappear quickly to turn into fluffy seed heads. Each flower can hold up to 150 seeds that become airborne. Small birds use them to line nests. Leaves resemble the shape of a colt’s footprint, hence the common name. They grow at the base of the plant forming a rosette and remain after flowers have gone to seed. Each leaf is heart-shaped, slightly toothed and can grow from 2 to 7 inches across. They help to distinguish the plant from a dandelion, which blooms later and has toothed leaves with similar seed heads and flowers.

Coltsfoot is becoming an invasive weed in some areas. This wildflower can form a dense ground cover and be difficult to eliminate because it can survive in a wide variety of soil types, moisture levels, available sunlight and fertility. It is seen most frequently in disturbed areas along roadsides but can also be found in forest edges, old fields and within forests that have been subjected to some type of disturbance such as a fire.

Another March-to-May bloomer is Spring Beauty (Claytonia virginica). This tiny perennial has clusters of star-like pink or whitish flowers with dark pink stripes on petals and pink anthers. Flowers are open and erect on sunny days, but close and droop on cloudy days and at night. They bloom for about two months and can be found in moist woods, thickets, meadows, city parks, old cemeteries and lawns in dappled sunlight.

Each flower is 4 to 6 inches tall but only ½ to ¾ inches across with dark green grass-like leaves that occur in pairs. The foliage continues to grow after the plant has bloomed and can reach 9 to 12 inches. Underground tubers, which are edible and have a chestnut-like flavor, were consumed by early Americans and are still enjoyed by people interested in eating wild plants. Small rodents also eat the corms and various bees and flies pollinate the flowers.

Squirrel Corn (Dicentra canadensis) is another native perennial that prefers rich, hardwood forests and rocky outcrops in dappled sunlight. It blooms from two to three weeks in April and May before canopy leaves appear. Sweet-smelling flowers are hanging, greenish white and heart-shaped. They occur in groups of three to 10 on stalks that can be 12 inches in height, but are usually shorter. Leaves are feathery and occur at the base of the plant. Root tubers resemble yellow corn kernels.

Once canopy leaves appear and the forest floor becomes shaded Squirrel Corn has been pollinated and its seeds dispersed. Underground tubers become dormant and the leaves wither and die. The plant becomes active again in fall producing flower buds and leaf primordia below ground before becoming dormant again. In spring it will send up flowers and new leaves and repeat the cycle.

Early spring wildflowers have overlapping bloom times that change from year to year. Depending on climate, habitat, weather and other important factors, these plants can be past bloom by the time you make it out to search for them. Arm yourself with a regional field guide to wildflowers, a hand lens for close-up viewing, a camera and a sense of adventure and you will enjoy whatever you encounter.

Mary V. Clark is a Master Gardener with Penn State Extension -- Beaver County.