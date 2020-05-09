As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many area families who struggle to feed themselves also face the challenge of feeding their pets.

"As we watch the lines at local food pantries grow, Beaver County Humane Society has seen an increase in calls to our pet food pantry as well," said Susan Salyards, executive director. "We are pleased to serve as the western Pennsylvania hub for GreaterGood.org who is working on a national level to provide pet food and supplies for disaster response and providing the food for this event.

"We also are grateful to the Beaver County Commissioners and the staff of the Beaver County Department of Public Works for helping us store the pallets of food and supplies received and assist with (Friday’s) activities."

Friday’s distribution had a no-contact drive-thru pick up so individuals were able to stay in their cars as food was loaded into their vehicles by BCHS’ staff members and volunteers. For the safety of all involved, staff and volunteers wore face masks and gloves.