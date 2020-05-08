“I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own and my own know me,” Jesus said.(John, Chapter. 10)

Sometimes it seems that we are just numbers. The Internal Revenue Service knows us by our tax number. The state knows us by our driver's license number. Our bank knows us by our bank account number. On and on it goes. Everybody knows our numbers. But I am not sure that anyone knows us!

But, Jesus says, "I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own and my own know me."

These words come gently to our ears. There is someone who knows us after all. When we feel more like a number than a person; when we feel like no one really knows us; no one really cares. Jesus calls us by name and says, “I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own and my own know me.”

It is good news to be known and loved by God. And because God knows and loves us, He never leaves us alone. The Good Shepherd laid down his life for us. That is the marvelous Savior we have in Jesus. He knows that our lives are endangered on every side. As it says in Psalm 23, “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” Why? Because the Lord is my shepherd.

Jesus is the one who holds the power of life and death in his hands. When Jesus comes to people whose lives are imperiled by death, he comes as the one who has conquered death. Each one of us faces death. That is a perilous reality. We might just go to pieces or give up considering death's stark reality.

But there is this word of hope. The Good Shepherd has laid down his life for us. The Good Shepherd has claimed victory over death for us.

Jesus said “I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own and my own know me.” The question is - are we attuned to God's special whisper?

It is hard for us to be just a number. It hurts to feel unknown and alone while living in quarantine. But, Jesus says, "I am the good shepherd, I know my own and my own know me."

The Rev. Tod Custer is pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. This message is brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.