WAYNESBORO — The annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice will still take place in Waynesboro. Like so many other aspects of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will just be a little different this year.

The Combined Veterans Council of Waynesboro has announced a ceremony will be held at the Waynesboro Area School District's Buchanan Auto Park Stadium, a change from the traditional location at Memorial Park to allow for social distancing — and a ceremony to still be held on Monday, May 25.

The annual parade the morning of Memorial Day has been canceled.

The ceremony will be broadcast over the public address system at the high school stadium, and community members are encouraged to attend and listen from their vehicles by parking in lots and streets surrounding the stadium. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

"Our Combined Veterans Council's determination pushed us to get creative when planning the ceremony, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines," said Janeen McChesney of the Combined Veterans Council. "Since we cannot gather in a confined area for the ceremony, I contacted WASD administrators about using the stadium's loud speakers to broadcast the ceremony to the surrounding areas closest to the stadium. WASD has been supportive and accommodating of the CVC hosting the ceremony via the loud speakers."

For veterans who need to be seated and community members who are hearing impaired, there are expected to be marked locations inside the stadium that may be accessible during the ceremony. The Combined Veterans Council is trying to keep stadium access limited because of social distancing guidelines.

The CVC is also requesting to be notified of graduating seniors with the Class of 2020 who are entering a branch of the United States Armed Forces so they may be recognized.

The CVC has asked for names of students, stadium seating requests, questions or comments be directed to Kathy Shaffer by calling 717-765-8970 by May 10.

The initial program schedule for the ceremony is as follows, according to a news release from the Combined Veterans Council:

First responders enter; Welcome from local commanders; National Anthem; Invocation; Pledge of Allegiance; Introduction of speaker and recognition of guests; Speaker Lieutenant Col. Michael P. Stewart; POW/MIA table ceremony; "Thoughts From The Wall"; Lincoln's Address at Gettysburg; Roll call of deceased; Rifle salute; Playing of "Taps"; Closing remarks.

"We hope that despite our country's current situation that we can still come together in a unique way to remember the men and women of the Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country," the Combined Veterans Council said in a statement. "We are forever in their debt. We hope you will come and honor their memory with us."