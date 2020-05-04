An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Franklin County on Saturday, bringing the total to eight, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Heath.

There are 351 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Franklin County. In nearby counties, Adams has 145 cases and four deaths; Cumberland County has 373 cases and 18 deaths; Fulton has six cases and no deaths; and Washington County, Md., has 225 cases and five deaths.

On Sunday, the department of health reported 26 new deaths statewide, bringing the total to 2,444.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, said Sunday. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

*** State finances ***

The state Revenue Department reported collecting $2.2 billion in April, half of what it had originally expected in one of the biggest revenue months before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The department estimated that approximately $1.7 billion of the $2.2 billion shortfall in April can be attributed to moving tax-filing deadlines to July or later.

The gap — about $400 million of the roughly $500 million difference — is thus far being attributed by department analysts to the business shutdowns to fight the spread of the virus.

The losses from the shutdowns can be expected to widen in May and beyond, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has warned that his office is projecting a budget deficit of up to $5 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year ending June 30, although perhaps $2 billion of that will show up in July and August because of the changed tax-filing deadlines.

Because of that delay, lawmakers are considering passing a temporary placeholder budget in the next two months and then reassessing the state's fiscal situation after the Nov. 3 election, or even later.

Wolf’s administration has clamped down on hiring, sought concessions in vendor contracts and frozen nearly $1 billion in authorized spending, including cash meant for arts grants, skills training programs, major purchases and environmental improvement projects.

Wolf has said he is counting on billions in federal aid to help fill other gaps. The state has about $4 billion in coronavirus-related aid it can use to cover costs associated with the pandemic, although counties that missed the population threshold to receive federal aid have asked for a share.

Wolf in February proposed a $36 billion budget for the new fiscal year, although the revenue hit from the shutdowns could force considerable cutbacks. Including nearly $600 million in supplemental cash for the current fiscal year, Wolf asked for another $2.6 billion in new spending, or 7.6% more.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.