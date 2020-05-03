North Sewickley Township native Mallory Graham is half the folk-Americana duo the Rough & Tumble, which last week won a 2019 Independent Music Awards for the song “The Hardest Part.”

A Beaver County native won a national indie music award.

She is Mallory Graham, a 2004 Riverside High grad, and half the road-based folk-Americana duo the Rough & Tumble.

Graham and her partner, Scott Tyler, won Americana Song of the Year honors in the 2019 Independent Music Awards for “The Hardest Part.“

“It is a timely song that begins our record with, ’The hardest part is over ... til the next hardest part,’” Graham, a North Sewickley Township native, said.

The Rough & Tumble “accepted” its award in a virtual ceremony hosted last Tuesday by the Independent Music Awards.

Other winners included nationally known acts Jesse Malin, Mary Fahl, Hamish Anderson, Ellis Paul and Jonatha Brooke.

Although they attended the virtual event via mobile device, I asked Graham if they still dressed up as though it were a gala event as originally planned.

“We did dress up!” she said. “But only the top half. Seems to be the way of quarantine.

“We made a quick acceptance video and sent it in, right in the nick of time. We were really bummed to not attend the big awards in New York City, but even if it wasn't for the pandemic, we would've been in Alaska at that time. So maybe missing out when everyone else is missing out is better than missing out alone.”

The 18th annual IMAs celebrate independent musicians, producers, labels, videographers and visual artists “who follow their muse rather than metrics,” touts the award’s website.

The IMAs also pledge to connect winners with new audiences and opportunities.

Graham hopes that proves true.

“Hopefully, it'll help venues recognize us and be more likely to hire us,” she said. “Hopefully it'll help when we release our next record in January— ”We're Only Family If You Say So“ — for press to notice us. It's also a huge payoff for our fans — folks who have been with us before we were ’award winning.’ It affirms that what they saw in us is being recognized more officially. So hopefully that allows for staying power.”

The Rough & Tumble connects with fans by live-streaming a new song each Wednesday at noon on Facebook.

“And through the quarantine, we will continue to go live on Saturdays (at noon) for a show we call ’The Rumbly Tummy,’ where we try to cook something live, and while it's cooking, we play a few tunes. It's been pretty fun, and folks stuck at home seem to be enjoying it.” (They might try Buckwheat Breakfast Cookies next.)

For the past five years, the duo has lived full time on the road in a 16-foot camper with two big dogs.

“We play about 150 shows a year and have nowhere else to call home,” Graham said. “As our career has been stopped during the pandemic, we are currently stranded in California. However, we plan to pick up right where we left off when it passes over.”

She said the Rough & Tumble hopes to swing back through Western Pennsylvania toward the end of the year “when all this is over.”

Check out their award-winning “The Hardest Part” on YouTube. It’s got lovely two-part harmonies and tasteful accordion work from Graham, with Tyler on acoustic guitar.

Master dance

Another North Sewickley native, Broadway performer Amber Ardolino, hosts a master dance class for kids Monday on the Zoom interactive web format.

Ardolino, a 2011 Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School grad, appeared on Broadway in “Hamilton” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Her 4 p.m. Zoom session is open to youths ages 8 to 18 and will raise money for Broadway star Nick Cordero (“Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale”), whose ongoing battle with COVID-19 led to a medically induced coma.

Enroll in Ardolino’s master class at broadwaykidsauditions.com.

Chippewa singer’s new tune

Chippewa Township recording artist Drew Pinchotti will release a peppy new pop-rock single Friday.

"This song, ’Million First Times,’ was inspired when I was shifting from feeling stuck in the past, to affirming my hopeful future,“ Pinchotti said. "Going from seeing my self-worth as reliant on others, to realizing my own abilities and trusting that life has my back. There are millions of first times. Every moment is new.“

Pinchotti will push “Million First Times” on Spotify and sell it on his website, drewpmusic.com.

One of the co-hosts of the longtime Thursday jam sessions at Mario’s Dockside Grille in Bridgewater, Pinchotti said he’s made use of quarantine to recenter himself and focus on his music.

“I've been writing and recording something every day and promoting my music on Spotify. People are starting to notice my song "Live Up to This" as it continues to be added to various playlists on Spotify and shared on Facebook.”

I got to shout encouragement to Pinchotti a few weeks ago, when we saw each other taking walks on Riverside Drive in Bridgewater.

“I'll look forward to getting outside and eating at Hank’s once this virus has passed us and getting a live band ready for my music,” Pinchotti said. “There's so much more to come.”

Telethon succeeds

Pittsburgh Service Staff Aid, the 12-hour concert by streaming-from-home musicians, raised $25,000 to help local hospitality and service workers.

Clyde Callicott, organizer and host of that April 15 Facebook telethon, correctly predicted in this column two weeks ago that generous viewers would surpass his fundraising goal of $20,000.

I logged on for the first few hours and caught some enjoyable living room performances by Matt Barranti, Rocket Loves Blue, Michael Taco Evans and Cathy Stewart, co-leader of For Those About to Rock Academy in Ambridge.

Heavy hitters like Norm Nardini, Joe Grushecky, Dave Iglar, Billy Evanochko and David Granati went on later.

Callicott, of the band Right TurnClyde, looked at ease on camera as emcee, as his show demonstrated the keen interest for live-streaming music, and public support for service industry workers hit hard by the coronavirus quarantine.

Tidbits

1. Jerry Mathers’ baseball glove from “Leave It to Beaver” is up for auction. Last I checked, the high bid was $4,500 at Heritage Auctions, self-billed as the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer.

Remember in the ’90s, when Mathers came to Beaver County to receive a proclamation from the Beaver County Commissioners?

2. People always ask: What Netflix show should I try next?

Trust me: If you enjoy bold comedy, on the R-rated side, check out “Workin’ Moms.”

Season Four of the Toronto-set show debuts Thursday. Originally airing on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the first three seasons offered laugh-out-loud hilarity, centered on several friends struggling to attain the illusion of perfection as mothers, wives and professionals.

3. Pittsburgh’s Billy Porter released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic rock anthem “For What It’s Worth.”

The Emmy- (“Posse”), Tony- and Grammy- (“Kinky Boots”) winner hopes his soul-rock version encourages people to get politically active.

“I come from the generation where the music reflected what was going on in the world,” Porter said. “The song was written and performed sort of during the Civil Rights era, the Vietnam War; it was protest music, and I wanted to have a hand in bringing that back and speaking truth directly to power.”

Stephen Stills, author of the song, called Porter’s rendition “pure genius.”

Stills added, “For many years no one tried to ‘make it theirs,’ as covers are supposed to do. That an artist of Billy’s caliber has chosen to add his flourish to my song from so many years ago is totally in keeping with what I intended.”

Scott Tady, entertainment editor at The Times, is reachable at stady@timesonline.com.