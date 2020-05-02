NEW BEAVER -- The Stonecrest Golf League will begin league play on May 12. There will not be a practice round this season.

The league will go right into regular season play. There will be two nine-week halves. The first half will end on July 7. The second half will begin on July 14 and end Sept. 8.

The league playoffs/outing and banquet is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Stonecrest, starting at 9 a.m. The banquet will follow at the Stonecrest Pavilion. Any possible changes will be announced during the season.

The league will have a member/guest outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course on June 28, starting at 8:07a.m. Guests are welcome at a cost of $10. Only league members are eligible for skill prizes.

The sign -up board for the league will be posted by Monday at the Stonecrest Clubhouse. Previous league members and anyone who wants to join will have until May 12 to sign up. League dues of $40 must be paid by May 12 for scores to count. It can be paid to any officer -- Dino Coloberardino, president; Dick Verone, treasurer; or Ron Aniceti, secretary. Or it could be left at the Stonecrest Clubhouse in an envelope marked Stonecrest Golf League Dues- Dick Verone. Put your name on the envelope and get a receipt. New league members, when you sign up please put your nine hole average by your name.

If you need to preplay your league round before the league scheduled tee times, which is Tuesday from 3:30-5 p.m., you must play with another league member, and all players sign the scorecard. Put the scorecard in the league box in the clubhouse. Please make sure you put the scorecard in the right league box. Our box is labeled "Stonecrest Golf League." The league secretary is not responsible for lost or misplaced scorecards, and all scorecards must be in the box or received by Aniceti, at the end of league play each Tuesday, no exceptions.