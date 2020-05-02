Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, one of the largest real estate firms with 5,000 sales associates in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, recently acknowledged the sales success of two more teams in Burlington County.

The Coty Fischer Group, Marlton-Voorhees sales associates, received a Chairman’s Circle Gold Award for their sales performance for 2019, placing them in the top 2% of all BHHS agents nationwide. Mary Ann Fischer, who leads the team along with Patrick Coty, also was recognized with a 5 Year Legend Award, recognizing her for consecutively winning the Chairman’s Circle Award for five years in a row.

Also earning a Chairman’s Circle Gold Award was the Lenny the Lister Sales Team of the Marlton-Voorhees office. Team members, led by Lenny Ginchereau Jr., include Angie Knoll, Kimberly Welsey, Joann Tartamosa and Eric Sherman.