Beginning Monday, Shell Chemicals expects to increase its 500-person workforce by approximately 300 for a total of 800 on-site employees. More are expected to arrive at a "measured pace" in the weeks ahead.

POTTER TWP. — An additional 300 workers will return to Beaver County’s cracker plant site next week as Gov. Tom Wolf lifts COVID-19-related bans on construction activities statewide.

Beginning Monday, Shell Chemicals expects to increase its 500-person workforce by approximately 300 for a total of 800 on-site employees. More are expected to arrive at a "measured pace" in the weeks ahead.

Wolf’s ban on construction was lifted Friday as part of the administration's phased reopening plan. His administration paused all non-emergency construction projects in March, but issued a number of waivers to business owners who applied for an exemption.

Shell still has "no plans" to fully ramp-up production during the COVID-19 crisis, although the company has in recent weeks re-introduced hundreds of employees to perform maintenance, security and sanitation duties.

On March 18, company leadership temporarily suspended construction at the Potter Township plant amid public pressure. Two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the following days and were told to self-isolate. Shell’s construction company later applied for a waiver to resume some work during the shutdown, asking the state to allow up to 800 workers back.

Staff at Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development said Shell applied for an exemption to continue as a power-generating facility, which was already considered an essential business under Wolf’s order and permitted to move forward with limited activity.

"This (800-person staffing level) will enable our workforce to move beyond the current activities into critical utility infrastructure construction activities around the site’s 250-megawatt co-generation plant and its supporting components," Shell said in a Friday statement.

Those building the $6 billion plant are asked to follow social distancing guidelines on site and during lunch breaks; leadership has implemented employee temperature screenings and on-site parking to eliminate the need for busing.

Wolf said construction is a "reasonable place to start" as the state works to slowly reopen economic activities. The order applies to all construction businesses, including residential and commercial, new projects, renovation and repairs.

"There is a low density in a lot of outside working construction," Wolf said. "So they’re in a position to open sooner rather than later."

Pennsylvania was the first state in the country to halt nearly all construction work. A number of companies and trade organizations pushed Wolf to include construction in his list of life-sustaining industries, but the governor remained firm in the ban.

Local leaders, including state Rep. Josh Kail, also urged Wolf to allow construction work to proceed, arguing work sites left abandoned posed a public health and safety risk.

"Just as it’s important for the potential impact of coronavirus to public health to be considered, so should the governor’s response to coronavirus," Kail, R-15, Beaver, said at the time "Are we creating worse problems for ourselves with our response? In this case, I believe the answer is yes."

All newly opened companies must still adhere to CDC-recommended safety precautions, such as keeping workers six feet apart when possible, limiting necessary gatherings to no more than 10 people, employing staggered shifts, limiting tool sharing and prohibiting sick workers and unnecessary visitors.

The administration’s business waiver program also prompted criticism from some company leaders, legislators and media outlets for secrecy and inconsistency. Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Thursday said his office will audit the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s waiver process after a number of small businesses were closed while larger box stores remained open.

The DCED has refused to release a full list of businesses granted or denied waivers, but Wolf said on Thursday about one-third of the 42,000 businesses that applied for waivers were rejected representing about 1 percent of Pennsylvania businesses.

PennDOT on Friday resumed highway and bridge construction projects. Construction projects statewide, with the exception of emergency needs, were paused in mid-March.

"Our decision to pause construction was not made lightly, and we understand the importance of these projects to communities across Pennsylvania and to our industry partners," said acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a statement. "Thanks to the swift, decisive actions of the administration and the cooperation of Pennsylvanians, the curve is starting to flatten and we’re now in a position to restart these important improvements ."