Lindie is a beautiful tabby with pretty white paws. With her little white mittens, Lindie is all set for quarantine and would love to stay at home with you!

Seven-year-old Lindie was rescued from life on the streets by Northeast Animal Rescue and is enjoying the indoor life in foster care. Lindie is a sweet, quiet girl who loves getting all the attention herself. Lindie prefers humans to felines and would love to be your one and only snuggle buddy.

Lindie is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and tested negative for the feline leukemia and immunodeficiency viruses.

While adoptions have been temporarily suspended, the rescue is still processing adoption applications. For more information, or to fill out an adoption application, visit http://nar.rescuegroups.org.