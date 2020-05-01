Seniors will be scheduled to come to school to be photographed in their caps and gowns.

General McLane High School seniors will graduate in a virtual commencement ceremony June 4.

Seniors will be scheduled to go into the school individually on May 11, 12 or 13 to pose for photographs in their caps and gown. Students are asked to wear the same dress clothes that they would wear to commencement.

The schedules will be posted on the school district’s website, on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms this Friday.

Caps that can be decorated for the first time this year will be delivered to seniors on May 8 along with the photography schedule and congratulatory yard signs purchased by the school district.

The virtual ceremony won’t preclude a face-to-face commencement this summer if COVID-19 precautions are eased, Principal Dan Mennow said in a message to senior parents Thursday.