Kaitlyn Orzol, a 14 year old eighth grader at the Eastampton Community School, is sewing protective masks for everyone who wants them, with most people ordering from her mom on Facebook.

EASTAMPTON — Across the country, state and local economies are reopening or making plans to reopen over the next month.

But even when they do, residents will still need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, at least for the time being.

Kaitlyn Orzol, 14, of Eastampton, wants to ensure everyone who needs a mask has one.

Kaitlyn, an eighth grader at the Eastampton Community School, and a dancer, softball player and member of six school clubs, has had a lot more free time for her sewing hobby since schools went virtual in March.

Her original plan was to make scrunchies and sell them. But then she stumbled upon a YouTube video of someone teaching a lesson on how to sew a protective mask, and a light bulb went off in her head.

“I’m able to help and make a difference by doing something I enjoy,” Kaitlyn said.

And she has.

She has made more than 100 masks for different people in Eastampton and its surrounding area. She even crafted 10 for the Riding High Farm in Allentown in Monmouth County.

Kaitlyn has sewed masks for her family’s neighbors, the 20 employees of Reconstructive Orthopedics in Evesham and even for 25 teachers, and family members of teachers, at her school.

She makes an effort to personalize every mask, and many residents have asked for sports themes, like the Philadelphia Eagles logo and colors or the logos of all 30 Major League Baseball teams (on one mask).

These intricate designs don’t even take Kaitlyn that long to create. The 10 masks she made for the horse farm, for instance, took “a couple days.”

“She’s very self-motivated and driven,” said Orzol’s mother, Michelle Orzol, who has had a front row seat to her daughter’s exploits. “And she thinks about others, so she took this opportunity at home to help people.”

“I thought from a civics perspective it was pretty cool to see her do this,” said Jeffrey Raible, Orzol’s social studies teacher, who also organized the teacher order. “As a teacher it’s the best you can ask for. A student who’s intrinsically motivated to help people.”

Kaitlyn, who gets orders through her mom’s Facebook post, has used the money she earned to support a local business and a group of essential employees. On April 23, the family ordered three hoagie trays from 537 Subs in Eastampton to be delivered for lunch to the roughly 35 intensive care unit employees at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly.

“She was able to help three causes,” said Saed Issa, the owner of 537 Subs. “She helped her friends and family members, a small business and the frontline workers.”

Ever since then, though, Kaitlyn has refused to accept payments from her customers. Raible tried to pay her multiple times, offering to send money via PayPal or to literally “throw it on your front lawn,” he said, laughing.

But she wouldn’t accept it.

“She said, ’I just want to show my appreciation because you guys are working so hard,’” said Raible.

“I’m teaching economics at the moment, and she’s learning about costs by doing this,” he added. “But instead of being driven by profit, she’s driven by charity.”

And Kaitlyn plans on continuing her charitable effort. “It opens up what it would be like for me to open a business and start something like that,” she said.

“But you can also just make a big difference by doing little things.”