Find updates here for new coronavirus-related information.

The latest news from Erie County and nearby related to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 87 confirmed cases in Erie County as of 12 p.m. Thursday. There have been 1,892 negative tests, and 56 people have recovered. There were 45,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, the most recent update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There have been 2,292 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Find all of GoErie.com’s coronavirus coverage at www.GoErie.com/Topics/Coronavirus

This article will be updated throughout the day Thursday.

5 p.m.

The Erie Housing Authority has been awarded $147,538 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher program and the CARES Act.

U.S. Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.) announced Thursday more than $8.1 million in CARES funding among 83 Pennsylvania housing authorities.

Pennsylvania housing authorities scheduled to receive funding include:

• Corry Housing Authority, $127,106.

• Meadville Housing Authority, $18,778.

• Titusville Housing Authority, $12,892.

• Oil City Housing Authority, $39,444.

• Warren County Housing Authority, $5,750.

2:18 p.m.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority will distribute an additional 500 face shields to local non-profit agencies after providing the first 500 to Erie sheriff’s deputies, city firefighters and volunteer firefighters.

12:52 p.m.

Nearly 100 new deaths: The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 45,763. The department also reported a total of 2,292 deaths, up 97 from Wednesday.

11:50 a.m.

State highway and bridge construction will resume Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation made the announcement Thursday.

Road work statewide, except for emergency work, had been on hold since March 17 in response to Gov. Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Workers will keep their distance from each other, wear face coverings, limit entry to job sites and follow cleaning protocols, officials said.

10:39 a.m.

Gannon University will showcase innovative work by its students with two virtual events today.

The 15th annual GIS Mapping Exhibit will run from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. as students showcase community mapping projects. If interested in viewing the live competition, contact Haley Figurski at (814) 823-1886 or figurski007@gannon.edu.

Gannon will also hold its 2020 Innovation Showcase, streaming from YouTube at 5:30 p.m. Students will present class projects. The competition’s winning team will be announced Friday via Zoom call.

Headlines:

Erie County releases age, race data for COVID-19 cases.

The Erie School District will begin accepting online enrollments to comply with social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions. A special website for kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and new student enrollment will go live May 18.

Erie’s Dramashop might be the first community theater company to livestream a new performance, which was originally scheduled to be performed on stage.

Remember to support local businesses by purchasing their gift cards for take-out and walk up service. Find out how here, and add more businesses to our list.

Find past updates here.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.

(function (document) { var pymInit = function(){var pymParent = new pym.Parent('covid-19-container', 'https://interactives.data.spotlightpa.org/2020/coronavirus/pa-coronavirus-tracker/', {}); }, dom = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0], script = document.createElement('script'); script.onload = pymInit; script.src = "https://pym.nprapps.org/pym.v1.min.js"; dom.appendChild(script);})(document)