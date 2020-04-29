However, campers, boaters and golfers should not expect everything to be back to “normal.”

Word came from Gov. Tom Wolf at about 3 p.m. Monday that some forms of outdoor recreation — including campgrounds, golf courses and marinas — could reopen Friday.

Within an hour, the phone was ringing at Erie KOA in McKean Township.

Customers were calling to make reservations, said Erwin Keller, who has owned the campground with his wife, Jaye, for 15 years.

“It will not be a huge crowd this weekend, but we will have five or six RVs coming in,” he said.

State park campgrounds are not cleared to open until May 14.

Keller said he had been hoping and expecting that privately-owned campgrounds like theirs might be given the go-ahead to reopen a week later on May 8, when many businesses are being given the go-ahead to reopen with restrictions.

“I have been working for the last few weeks to try to get (ready),” he said. “Now, it all comes a little quicker than we thought.”

Keller welcomed the news from the governor. But it left him and a handful of employees scrambling to get ready on Tuesday.

“It's cleanup time,” he said. “This time of year there are still a lot of branches. We need to start cutting grass, reseeding grass. Then it's time for deep cleaning of the cabins and the restrooms.”

Keller said he believes a campground can be safe. Campsites are at least 20 feet apart, giving customers the space they need for social distancing.

But Keller doesn't expect everything will be back to normal and said guests shouldn't either. He said he's concerned about children, many of whom come to the campground with a certain expectation of freedom.

“I think the key thing is it's going to be up to the individual to keep themselves safe,” he said. “If they are in public areas they need to wear a face mask.”

While Keller expects to open the swimming pool by Memorial Day, at least initially, the playground and play areas will be closed.

“People aren't going to like it, but that' s the way it has to be,” he said.

Heidi Wieczorek, general manager of Perry's Landing Marina, Bay Harbor Marina and Bay Harbor East Basin, believes that boating, like camping, can be a safe activity, even in times like these.

“It's pretty easy to socially distance, even sitting in a boat at the dock,” she said.

Wieczorek said she worries, though, that some people won't follow the new rules that apply to wearing masks and gathering in groups.

To help avoid informal gatherings and the increased chance for spreading the coronavirus, marina bath houses, pavilions, grills and fish-cleaning stations will not be open initially, she said.

Still, Wieczorek said she believes a good number of boats will be in the water this weekend, weather permitting.

“A lot of people trailer their boats,” she said. “I imagine a lot of people have been working at home to get their boats ready in their driveways.”

Wieczorek said she and two other managers have been working for weeks to clean, pressure-wash docks, hook up water lines, install signs and generally spruce up.

Wieczorek thinks it's time.

“We've been chomping at the bit,” she said.

At the same time, she has concerns about the possibility that out-of-town visitors, especially those from areas with a higher concentration of COVID-19 cases, could create risks for patrons who aren't careful.

“Everyone is going to have to follow the rules,” she said.

For some area golf courses, the problem Tuesday seemed to be a lack of clarity about what the rules will be.

Mark Wolfe, an employee at Scenic Heights Golf Course in Wattsburg, said Tuesday morning that he already had reservations for about 10 tee times on Friday and Saturday.

Aside from a directive that only one person can ride in a golf cart at a time, Wolfe said he wasn't clear yet on what will be allowed and what won't. Calls to the state seeking clarification produced only vague responses, he said.

“I'm sure masks are going to be one of the restrictions. That's going to go on through the summer and the fall flu season,” Wolfe said. “But other than that we're in limbo. We want to plan, but we don't know how."

Dale Stuhlmiller, director of operations for the Erie Golf Club, said he has questions of his own.

At least at first, he won't have to worry about too many people riding in the same golf cart.

“We have no golf carts,” he said. “I ordered them April 1, but because of the pandemic, they never got here. We'll open on Saturday, but for the time being (the golfers will) be walking.”

Other details are up in the air.

“Beyond having one person per golf cart, I have no idea what the restrictions will be. I'm not even sure if there will be holes or if (the pins) will stick above the surface of the green,” Stuhlmiller said.

Gov. Wolf indicated he was thinking of both the economy and our collective mental health when he announced plans to reopen recreational facilities. He was equally clear that he would reverse this or any other decision if conditions change.

“We'll be looking at the number of new cases, we'll be looking at the mortality rate, we'll be looking at basically, how are we doing?” he said.

Wolf said, “Right now, getting outside is a good thing and we need to make sure that people are doing everything they can to keep mentally fit as well as physically fit.

"If it doesn't work, we'll see that in the numbers and we'll walk it back."

