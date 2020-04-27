During these challenging times, small businesses are concerned about their viability when "normal" returns.

One of the activities that you should do now is to maximize your digital marketing efforts.

SCORE Bucks County certified mentors will present a free, 90-minute webinar, “How Facebook Will Enhance Your Small Business,” on May 6.

In this webinar, business owners will learn:

– What tools are available.

– How to use the tools to increase sales.

– How Facebook compares with other digital choices.

To register, visit score.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R_lP7xEtTj2l9OywoAKu-Q.