BIRTHS


MAGEE-WOMENS, UPMC HAMOT


APRIL 12


A son to Philip Michael and Brittany Nicole Eckman Fromyer, Erie.


APRIL 13


A daughter to Autumn Hannold, Erie.


A daughter to Tavia Jells, Erie.


A son to Erik and Tysie Yoder Durfey, Corry.


A son to Aarjea Brown, Erie.


A daughter to Steven Carl and Jacquelyn Marie Uplinger II.


APRIL 14


A daughter to Dashia Page, Millcreek Township.


A daughter to Bryan G. and Christina M. Larsen Kalvelage, Summit Township.


A daughter to Jonathan and Clairice Aleksandrowicz Boscaljon, Greenfield Township.


A daughter to Dominic Taylor and Victoria Colcombe-Taylor, Erie.


APRIL 17


A son to Justin Thomas and Julie Ann Tobin Bartoo, Erie.


A son to Timothy and Dawn Czuwara, Erie County.


A son to Cassidy and Rebekah Percy Woyicki, Erie.


A son to Lauralee Jean Clements, Edinboro.


APRIL 18


A son to Robert and Allison Greene Bigler Jr., Erie.


APRIL 19


A son to Viacheslav and Margarita Tischenko Lunikov, Erie.


SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL


MARCH 7


A son to Mario and Samantha Reigh Hawley Bucci, Albion.


MARCH 13


A son to Khem Acharya and Devi Poudyel , Erie.


A son to Kevin B. and Carlie E. Lynch II, Erie.


MARCH 29


A daughter to Adam Joseph and Cynthia Renee Beebe Nearhoof, Albion.


APRIL 3


A daughter to Kayla Brumagin, Millcreek.


APRIL 7


A daughter to Adam and Leann Krysiak Sestak, Erie.


APRIL 9


A daughter to Mitchell Rey and Maria Therese Slurkanich Talley, Millcreek.


BANKRUPTCIES


U.S. FEDERAL COURT


BANKRUPTCY


Medwid, William Mark and Christine, 4635 Meadowbrook Drive, 20-10273-Tpa, April 6, Chapter 7.


Spacht, Danielle, 718 E. 30th St., 20-10279-Tpa, April 10, Chapter 7.