“Jesus stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you.’” – John 20:19b

Sabbath has long been one of the defining characteristics of God’s people. It is knit into the very fabric of creation. We all know how after creating the world, even God rested. And keeping the sabbath was one of the Ten Commandments. It is something that has been practiced by Jews through the ages, even in times of exile. It has been one of the markers of their faith throughout the ages. Jewish Midrash even talks about Moses approaching pharaoh in Egypt and saying that he had to give the slaves a day of rest a week or they would die. Even in slavery, this practice was important.

In Jewish households to this day, the sabbath candles are lit, special food is served, all normal activities cease. The increasing darkness of the world calls for an increase of light – as two candles are lit 18 minutes before the sun sets on Friday evening. The sabbath is supposed to give a little taste of the life to come. Sabbath is a reminder that we are not in control. That all of our efforts can cease and the world will continue to turn.

The traditional Sabbath greeting is “Shabbat Shalom” – the peace of the sabbath. I think it’s no coincidence that when Jesus showed up after his resurrection, he often said, “Peace be with you.” Jesus knew that in the midst of uncertainty and fear, what his disciples most needed to hear was a word of peace. And that’s what we need to hear, too. In this time of anxiety. In this time of fear and uncertainty, Jesus offers his peace, again and again. He is able to enter through our locked doors, through our fear, through our worries about the future. And he offers a word of peace. May we rest in him, knowing that our lives and this world are in his very capable hands.

The Rev. Elizabeth Wallace is pastor of Wampum Presbyterian Church. This message is printed in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.