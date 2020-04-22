Allison-Antrim Museum in Greencastle is closed due to COVID-19 so people cannot visit in person, but they can take a virtual tour of the current exhibit "Woman's Suffrage, and the Journey to the Right to Vote during the Progressive Era."

The tour includes background information and pamphlets, as well as photos of the exhibit. It can be found at:

https://greencastlemuseum.org/suffrage

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote and the exhibit is a cooperative effort between Wilson College and Allison-Antrim Museum Inc.

Amy Ensley, director of the Hankey Center for the History of Women's Education at Wilson College, helped coordinate the loan of suffrage pamphlets from the center's archives. Also included in the exhibit are framed and hung copies of a set of suffrage pamphlets, also from Wilson’s archives. State and local organizations, including the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association and the Pittsburg Men’s League for Woman Suffrage, published such pamphlets. The goals of organizations were “to make suffrage seem logical, beneficial, and non-threatening.”

In 2007, during the first suffrage exhibition at AAMI, Dr. Kay Ackerman, associate professor of history at Wilson College, collated a timeline of milestones in the suffrage movement’s history. The timeline, which is included in the virtual tour, puts into perspective the struggle women fought in order to acquire the right to vote.

The panel "Progressive Era and Woman’s Suffrage" was developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. In addition, from AAMI’s collections, ladies’ fashions worn throughout the span of the suffrage movement are pictured.

Highlighted in the exhibition is the story of Hannah Patterson, a 1901 graduate of Wilson College. She was a very active suffragist at the local level and in the Pennsylvania and national organizations. A profile of her involvement in the woman’s movement is featured in the exhibit.

For more information, call the museum at 717-597-9010 or see:

www.greencastlemuseum.org

Facebook

Twitter @greencastlemuzm