Monday

Apr 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM


A THOUGHT


"I try to avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward." — Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855).


WORD OF THE DAY


Euphemism n. A mild, inoffensive expression that is substituted for one that is often considered harsh or offensive. “To pass away” is a euphemism for “to die.”


WORD OF GOD


Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God. Psalm 42:5


Father, I thank You that Your mercies are new every morning and Your faithfulness is great. Empower me to sing the song of Your great love—even when I must sing it through my tears.


COMING IN PRINT


On the Menu


Wednesday


ONLY ONLINE


