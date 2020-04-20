By Ted Czech of the York Daily Record

HARRISBURG — Ten state inmates who hail from Franklin, Adams, Lebanon and York counties in south central Pennsylvania have been released on reprieve under an order from Gov. Tom Wolf in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state department of corrections.

The 10 are among 91 state correctional institution inmates released Thursday and Friday.

Wolf’s April 10 order states that the spread of the coronavirus in prisons could lead to “huge mortality rates” unless swift action is taken.

That action entails releasing inmates who are not deemed to pose a threat to society, are eligible for release within the next year or within nine months of their minimum eligibility release date, and who might have serious health conditions that could make them particularly vulnerable to the virus.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said only inmates who have tested negative for the coronavirus will be released.

He said the plan was to, at some point, return the reprieved inmates to their respective prisons to complete their sentences.

The Franklin County inmates released include:

n Edward James Brown, 58, who has been incarcerated at SCI Benner Township since October 2019. He pleaded guilty to retail theft.

n Charles David Fox, 48, who has been incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill since March 2019. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence third offense after his blood-alcohol content was measured at at least 0.16% in an unknown incident.

n Saultus Atom Juan Fultze, 48, who has been incarcerated at SCI Fayette since May 2019. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence first offense after his blood-alcohol content was measured at at least 0.16% in an unknown incident.

n Angel Ruben Onativia, 41, who has been incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill since July 2019. He pleaded guilty to theft.

n Barbara Ann Seitz, 55, who has been incarcerated at CSI Muncy since November 2018. She pleaded guilty to retail theft.

The other south central Pennsylvania inmates released were:

n John Daniel Bowen Sr., 51, of Adams County, who has been incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill since March. He pleaded guilty to theft.

n Mollie Anne Mavretic, 26, of Lebanon County, who has been incarcerated at SCI Muncy since March 2018. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver drugs and conspiracy.

n Lloyd Calvin McCumber III, 31, of York County, who has been incarcerated at SCI Forest since September 2019. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver drugs.

n Angel Danny Pagan Jr., 25, of Adams County, who has been incarcerated at SCI Laurel Highlands since April 2018. He pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension.

n Brandon Lamar Rice, 33, of York County, who has been incarcerated at SCI Coal Township since November 2017. He pleaded guilty to several crimes, including intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver drugs and resisting arrest.