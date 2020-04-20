Erie County officials believe contact tracing has reduced the number of COVID-19 cases.

A platoon of 20 Erie County Department of Health employees is using telephones to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The workers, many of them nurses, call people who have been identified as having had close contact with a county resident who has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“We tell them they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 and that they are mandated to quarantine themselves,” said Michelle Perry, R.N., a public health nurse with the county health department.

The process of interviewing the infected person, then calling all of the people to whom they might have spread the virus, is called contact tracing. It has become one of the primary weapons against COVID-19.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has repeatedly cited contact tracing as one of two reasons, along with the stay at home order, to explain why Erie County's number of COVID-19 cases remains relatively low at 56 through Saturday.

“Contact tracing continues by the Erie County Department of Health,” Dahlkemper said at her Wednesday news conference. “It's a tool that we know really works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The county health department has been using contact tracing for decades to limit the spread of sexually-transmitted diseases like syphilis and HIV.

But the health department has never before devoted so many people to contact tracing. Nurses and other staff have been pulled from other departments to join the five employees who usually perform the task.

The process starts as soon as the health department receives a lab report or a call from a local hospital about a new case.

“We jump on it right away and assign the case to a nurse who then contacts the individual,” said Valerie Bukowski, the health department's director of health assessment and preparedness.

This “index patient” is asked to name every person with whom they have been within 6 feet for 10 minutes or longer since two days before their symptoms started.

Why two days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms? Because that is when people are believed to start spreading the virus, Bukowski said.

“We try to make the interview very conversational,” Perry said. “For example, we might say, 'Mr. Jones, did you go to work on the 16th? Who did you see that day? Where else did you go?'”

The nurse or disease investigator conducting the interview writes down the names and, if available, the phone numbers for everyone they determine the index patient might have infected.

In some COVID-19 cases, it has only been one person. In one other case, it has been 16 people.

No matter the number, the team then starts calling everyone on the list.

“We say that they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19,” Perry said. “They are mandated by the Erie County Department of Health to quarantine. Then we answer their questions and help them understand their situation.”

At least 200 county residents have been quarantined at some point during the pandemic, Dahlkemper said at Wednesday's news conference. They are required to remain in their homes until 14 days after their contact with the infected person.

Quarantining these contacts, many of whom are not experiencing symptoms, is the key to limiting the spread of COVID-19, Perry said.

“I can see the difference by looking at the case numbers,” Perry said. “Many of our cases are people linked to other confirmed cases who were found by contact tracing.”

But sometimes it's not easy to find all of the contacts. An index patient might not know the person's last name, or know them at all.

In one contact tracing, Perry only had a person's first name and the fact they worked as an apartment building supervisor.

“I called a friend of the supervisor to find them,” Perry said. “You have to call a number to get another number. You're like an investigator.”

Several other health departments in Pennsylvania have stopped contact tracing due to a lack of staff or a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Contact tracing will continue in Erie County, as long as there are cases and limited — if any — community spread of the disease, Bukowski said.

“At this point, we are able to handle this,” Bukowski said. “It's the best practice for stopping the spread. ... If we really see a spike, we would have to reconsider.”

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.