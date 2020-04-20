Editor's note: To have events added to this list, please email information to: news@therecordherald.com

*** Penn State Extension closings***

CHAMBERSBURG — Penn State Extension has canceled all in-person events, workshops and meetings due to the coronavirus until further notice.

*** Monterey Pass Museum closed ***

BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT – Monterey Pass Battlefield’s Museum will remain closed until Saturday May 2, for the safety of visitors, docents and public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Monterey Pass park and battlefield trails will remain open to the public.

*** Healing Rooms closed ***

HAGERSTOWN, MD — Healing Rooms of Hagerstown is currently not open due to the stay-at-home order issued by the State of Maryland. If you need prayer, please email us at htownhealingrooms@gmail.com. Send your contact information and someone will follow up with you.

*** G-A Drama Club production canceled ***

GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle-Antrim High School Drama Club production of "Annie" has been canceled.

*** Historical society meetings canceled ***

STATE LINE — The Middleburg/Mason-Dixon Line Historical Society has canceled its meetings for April, May and June. The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 17. For more information, call Susan Alsip-Lawson at 301-739-0357 or visit: www.middleburgmasondixon.org

*** Penn National Lions Club meeting canceled ***

FAYETTEVILLE – The Penn National Lions Club has canceled its April meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*** Lantern Post meeting canceled ***

WAYNESBORO — The Lantern Post 729 meeting for April has been canceled.

*** Living Last Supper postponed ***

WAYNESBORO — The Living Last Supper at Waynesboro Church of the Brethren has been postponed until 2021, tentatively.

*** Greencastle Bulk Day rescheduled ***

GREENCASTLE — The Borough of Greencastle's annual bulk item drop-off, scheduled in early May, has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. For more details, call 717-597-7143, Ext. 301 or 104.

*** WCCA concert rescheduled ***

WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro Community Concert Association's (WCCA) concert for May 3 (Thomas Pandolfi) has been rescheduled to a later date. Visit: www.waynesboropaconcerts.org for more information.

*** Cruise canceled ***

HAGERSTOWN — The Alumni & Friends Cruise sponsored by Hagerstown Community College’s Alumni Association, which was to be held May 3-16 has been canceled.

*** MSO concerts canceled ***

HAGERSTOWN — Due to COVID-19, there will be no additional Maryland Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Maryland Theatre through June 30. All requests for ticket donations and refunds must be received by May 1. For assistance, contact the box office by phone at 301-797-4000 or email at tickets@marylandsymphony.org.

*** Golf tourney canceled ***

FAYETTEVILLE - The Penn National Lions Club has canceled the John Miner Memorial Golf Tournament set for July 21 at the Founders Course at Penn National.