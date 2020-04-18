Terns and hawks also were on the move.

Despite the return of wintry weather, a few migrants persist in migrating north to their nesting grounds. Most recent arrivals reported this past week were blue-winged teal, broad-winged hawk, solitary sandpiper, greater yellowlegs, common tern, Forster’s tern, Caspian tern and northern rough-winged swallow. Either the same all white brown-headed cowbird seen on April 4 over the Presque Isle Hawk Watch, or a different one, was seen visiting a feeder in Fairview Township this past week. Wildflowers peaking through the snow include red and white trillium, Dutchman’s breeches, squirrel corn, dogtooth violet, early meadow rue, purple cress, field horsetail and American fly honeysuckle.

― Jerry McWilliams