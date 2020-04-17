HARRISBURG — Two months ago, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, with Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – up 9,000 over the month to a record high of 6,558,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

But those figures have changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this week, the state had 1,334,327 unemployment claims filed.

That figure is in comparison to the three weeks prior total of just 40,000 claims.

The drastic rise in claims has caused frustration for both workers trying to file for unemployment and workers whose job it is to process the claims.

But L&I officials are working to alleviate system slowdowns.

On Monday, 70 retired unemployment compensation workers returned to work to be trained to assist in answering calls and emails by the end of this week. In addition, a new virtual assistant went live last week and it's already handled over 5,000 calls, and more than 100 new employees are in the hiring process.

In addition, the department has brought on staff from other state agencies to help out, according to L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

"We know even with that, there are still frustrated citizens trying to get through," Oleksiak said. "We understand that. We feel that frustration too. We are in the business of helping. We want to get to them as quickly as we can."

Filing for unemployment

To file an unemployment claim in Pennsylvania, workers should visit www.dli.pa.gov and click on the "Unemployment" tab and follow the prompts.

After filing a claim, claimants are sent a PIN number that allows them to file biweekly claims.

But PIN numbers have been slow to come out.

"Normally the PINs take five to seven days to get to you," said Susan Dickinson, director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy. "In the past month since we've been going through this crisis it's been two weeks, sometimes three weeks."

As of Monday, however, the state is caught up on PIN processing and those who haven't yet gotten their PINs in the mail should have them by the end of the week.

"Going forward, anyone who opens claims should see the normal five to seven days of processing," Dickinson said Monday.

Dickinson said anyone who received their pin late is still able to file for their week of unemployment. Benefits will be backdated to unemployment date as necessary.

As for unemployment compensation payment, so far, payments have been processed as usual.

"We've seen someone open a claim Friday or Saturday and over a week later, file biweekly claims and get paid in two weeks," she said. "Now that [PIN] mailings are caught up, there shouldn't be too many late payments."

She said do not reapply if you haven't received a PIN by the end of the week for those who have already filed. Instead, send an email, web chat (www.uc.pa.gov) or call 888-313-7284.

"We are doing all we can. We want to get back to these people and let them know we want to get them their benefits," Oleksiak said. "Be persistent. We do want to get to you. We're doing what we can."

Other resources

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf says the state labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress.

The measure temporarily provides an additional $600 per week and makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits. It also extends unemployment compensation benefits for an additional 13 weeks.

The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania's regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person's full-time weekly income up to $572 per week for 26 weeks. (If a worker has taxes taken out of that by clicking on the button during filing, payments will be $540.)

L&I issued the first $600 payments Friday, and officials said eligible people who filed biweekly claims for the week ending April 4 and who received their regular unemployment compensation payment should expect to see the additional money either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Dickinson said there is no special application needed for the funding.

"As you are filing on your regular unemployment program, just file normally. You will get paid your regular benefits and receive your [federal] benefit approximately one week later," she said.

But the timing of filing for benefits is critical.

"With all of these programs, it is important to note you can't file in advance in anticipation of a layoff. The law doesn't work like that," Dickinson said. "You do need to be unemployed before you file a claim."

Where to find work

Earlier this week, L&I officials launched an online COVID-19 job portal for job-seekers to find active job openings.

Those seeking employment can visit www.PAcareerlink.pa.gov and select the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” banner to see active job openings. Selecting the “Apply Now” button for a listed position will redirect individuals to the employer’s website or email where they can apply directly with the employer and speed up the hiring process.

“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” Oleksiak said. “A top priority of L&I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

Life-sustaining businesses can feature their job openings on the portal if they meet the criteria of a life-sustaining business and have more than 10 job openings.

"We encourage folks to go to pa.gov and click on [the red banner] "Resources for Pennsylvanians" to see what's available to them besides unemployment compensation. They can also visit www.dced.pa.gov," Oleksiak said. "There are opportunities for people who are able to work and looking for work."