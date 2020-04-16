Franklin Township’s Guy Prestia, 98, recently opened his mailbox to find the Legion of Honor Medal, the highest honor given by the French government, for his participation in the liberation of France during World War II.

FRANKLIN TWP. -- Most people right now would be glad to receive a goodwill card - or maybe a stimulus check - in the mail, but a local man found international recognition of the legacy of his service in a time of war.

Guy Prestia, 98, recently opened his mailbox to find the Legion of Honor Medal, the highest honor given by the French government, for his participation in the liberation of France during World War II.

Prestia learned two months ago that he would be receiving the distinction with an honorary diploma, which was to be presented to him by the French ambassador at a ceremony in Pittsburgh. However, since then the coronovirus pandemic has impacted travel and gatherings, so the items were sent to his home instead.

The letter that came with the announcement, signed by Laetitia Bilgoran, chief of staff at the French Embassy, said, "I would like to take this opportunity to share with you once again the French Government's deepest gratitude for your courage. We are forever grateful to the men and women who fought for our freedom and to whom we owe it today."

"I am very honored. It is an amazing honor to receive," Prestia said this week. "I'm not a hero. The heroes are those who didn't make it back. I just did my job like my fellow soldiers. Only by the grace of God did I survive."

He was a member of the 45th Infantry Division, known as the Thunderbird Division, which endured 511 days of combat and had more than 63,000 casualties. Under Gen. George Patton, Prestia served from November 1942 to November 1945 and was among the first Army troops to reach Europe through North Africa, Sicily, Salerno and Anzio, and was among the first troops to liberate Dachau near Munich, one of the notorious concentration camps. It is estimated that more than 41,500 prisoners died there.

Prestia spent three and half years overseas, including five months in the occupation Army in Europe.

As part of the Army that liberated the concentration camps, Prestia was honored in 2015, along with 120 of his fellow soldiers, at a three-day event at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

Born in Burnstown on April 26,1922, Prestia graduated from Lincoln High School in January 1940 and was drafted in 1942.

Prestia of Franklin Township is active in the Park Gate Baptist Church, the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, speaks to students and organizations and attends WWII reenactments and other events.

The Legion of Honor is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte and retained by all later French governments and régimes. While membership in the Legion is technically restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds may receive the honor.