WAYNESBORO —UPDATE: Because of COVID-19 concerns, the food truck has not been approved to provide food on site at Waynesboro Hospital on Friday, according to WellSpan Health. Discussions are ongoing of potentially dropping off meals for workers.



To continue in the spirit of giving back to medical professionals, one local food truck owner has decided to provide free meals in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolly Alegre, owner of Rollz on Wheelz which offers Filipino cuisine, is giving a free meal to first responders and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital workers on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. "I figured with everything going on in our country right now that it would be nice to give back to them and show our appreciation," Alegre explained.

After receiving approval from hospital officials to offer carry-out meals, Alegre started planning the menu. Friday's options will include:

- Pancit, a rice noodle dish with cabbage, carrots, celery, chicken broth and soy sauce

- Lumpia, a spring roll with an option of either beef or chicken

- Menudo, a pork, potato, carrot and bell pepper dish cooked in tomato sauce

"We will be following the social distancing guidelines," Alegre said. "I'll be parked along the sidewalk, near the hospital and be cooking in the truck and then handing the food out to them in a closed container one at a time."

Alegre explained the event is closed to the public and only open to first responders and medical personnel. “I'm prepared to serve 200 people," Alegre said. "I'm going to start prepping Thursday night to be on the safe side."

For Alegre, owning his own mobile restaurant has been a dream five years in the making. "I've been in the I.T. business for over 20 years and then started experimenting with cooking about five years ago and putting my own twist on my family's recipes," he said. "It just took off from there and last year I purchased my food trailer and here we are now."

Recently, Alegre participated in multiple events using a pop-up tent. So far this year he has appeared at Rough Edges Brewing and Lake House Distilling Co. with his new trailer setup.

"He has set up twice out front of the brewery so far and we had been talking with him while he was going through his process to open up," said Casey Phebus, who owns Rough Edges Brewing in Waynesboro with her husband Wes. "He is passionate about his food and it really comes through when you taste it. When he sets up he has lights and music playing which is a fun draw as well. I had never tried Lumpia before but I really like it. He's going to be a wonderful addition to the food truck community and those that set up downtown."

