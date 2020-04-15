Find updates here for new coronavirus-related information.

The latest news from Erie County and nearby related to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 42 confirmed cases and 1,157 negative tests in Erie County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. There were 26,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, the most recent update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. NOTE: The DOH map does not reflect Erie County’s announced total.

Find all of GoErie.com’s coronavirus coverage at www.GoErie.com/Topics/Coronavirus

This article will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.

3:10 p.m.:

Erie County now has 42 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the county reported two new positive tests Wednesday.

2:55 p.m.:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has begun posting on its website the number of people who have contracted the virus who live at long-term care facilities and personal care homes. The state has 3,316 confirmed cases at 297 facilities.

Erie County has one case from a long-term care facility or personal care home. No details were provided by the state.

1:28 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin on Wednesday announced the forbearance of loans administered by DCED.

"This pandemic has presented new and unforeseen challenges to Pennsylvania’s businesses, and the Wolf Administration has been committed to supporting our business community to the fullest extent every step of the way," said Davin. "This extended deferral will help ease the burden on small businesses and enable them to focus and prioritize their efforts as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth."

Gov. Tom Wolf and Davin also announced they will request loan deferrals for all borrowers with the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (excluding PENNWORKS program loans), the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, and the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority.

12:58 p.m.:

World, U.S. COVID-19 update: The Johns Hopkins University website says that there are now more than 2 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, while the death total stands at 129,000.

The U.S. has more than 610,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 26,000 deaths.

12:03 p.m.:

State’s COVID-19 update: The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 63 new deaths and 1,145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday.

11:34 a.m.:

One of America’s top health experts thinks that pro sports leagues could find a way to come back somewhat soon but without fans.

10:20 a.m.:

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that it is making temporary changes to Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to keep families enrolled in CHIP for the duration of the public health emergency and to ease access to medical services for children being screened or receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The following changes are in effect for CHIP until the end of the public health emergency:

• Families will not be denied or disenrolled from coverage for administrative or financial reasons. An example of an administrative reason is not being able to provide proof of income.

• Families will not pay a copay for services that are for COVID-19 screening, testing or treatment.

• Families who cannot provide paperwork to verify information on an application or renewal, can provide self-attestation of information by signing the application or renewal.

• Families will be given more time to pay premiums, if needed.

10:03 a.m.:

The Thurston Classic, a hot-air balloon event held each June in Meadville, has been canceled.

9:47 a.m.:

Sara’s restaurant is planning to open April 23 when it will serve drive-through only. The popular restaurant twice postponed its opening day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday:

The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed unanimously, 202-0, Senate Bill 841. The bill, which now awaits Gov. Tom Wolf's signature:

- Clarifies that municipalities may conduct remote meetings for the duration of the COVID emergency.

- Allows municipalities to place a temporary hold on permit applications that have statutory "shot clocks" where if they are not acted upon, are deemed approved.

- Authorizes local governments to extend the discount period for local property taxes and waive fees and penalties associated with them as long as the taxes are paid in full by December 31, 2020.

Headlines:

With a total of 40 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Erie County officials are beginning talks to ease the county-wide stay-at-home order.

Erie-area car dealers try to strike a deal to reopen. Their showrooms have been closed for almost a month.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, R-16th Dist., talks about his recovery from COVID-19.

Remember to support local businesses by purchasing their gift cards for take-out and walk up service. Find out how here, and add more businesses to our list.

Find past updates here.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.

(function (document) { var pymInit = function(){var pymParent = new pym.Parent('covid-19-container', 'https://interactives.data.spotlightpa.org/2020/coronavirus/pa-coronavirus-tracker/', {}); }, dom = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0], script = document.createElement('script'); script.onload = pymInit; script.src = "https://pym.nprapps.org/pym.v1.min.js"; dom.appendChild(script);})(document)