WAYNESBORO — The Antietam Humane Society, located at 8513 Lyons Road in Waynesboro, is asking for assistance from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, AHS is running at close to full capacity of shelter animals. "Our kennels are full, ranging in dogs from 6-week-old puppies to adult dogs, most of them un-spayed and un-neutered," explained AHS Director, Kacie Morrell.

Monetary donations to AHS have dropped and upcoming fundraising events have been canceled. "Most of our food and cleaning supplies are donated," Morrell explained. "Right now we are doing OK on food, but monetarily, those donations have really dropped. We have to keep staff on to take care of the animals. On average it costs us about $25 per dog, per day, which includes staffing, cleaning, food and utilities."

In addition to the dogs, AHS currently has plenty of cats up for adoption. "Right now we are doing everything by appointment for approved applicants only," Morrell said. "With having this many animals here, we are absolutely looking for people to foster animals for a few weeks or a month until we can get some of them adopted."

Morrell said that crates, food and other necessitates are provided for those who open their home and choose to shelter an animal.

"We still need staff to care for these animals, and the typical monthly costs for the shelter to run averages around $50,000," she said. "While we are always looking for ways to decrease these expenses wherever possible, we will not cut anything that will negatively impact the animals in our care."

Those who wish to donate to AHS can do so via Facebook, PayPal, or by mailing a check to Antietam Humane Society. Donations can also be made by calling the office at 717-762-9091 if you wish to donate with a credit card.

"If you cannot donate, please help spread the word to your friends and neighbors about our abundance of animals to help get them adopted," Morrell said.

For more information about Antietam Humane Society, visit www.antietamhumanesociety.org.

Contact John Irwin at jirwin@therecordherald.com or at 717-762-2151.