The improvements are the second phase of water main replacements in Mill Run.

MOUNT LAUREL — A $500,000 contract has been awarded for the replacement of 1,700 feet of water main, including fire hydrants and service connections, in the Mill Run section of the township’s Ramblewood neighborhood.

The Mount Laurel Municipal Utilities Authority awarded the $523,526 contract to Pioneer Pipe Contractors, of Pitman, on March 26.

The total project, which will include the repaving of St. David Drive and Mill Run Court, is expected to cost $700,000. Work is scheduled to begin on or about the week of May 4. Residents in the Mill Run neighborhood will receive additional details about the project as work progresses, according the township MUA.

Between December 2016 and May 2017, the MUA replaced 1,680 feet of water main at a total project cost of $520,000 in Mill Run.

The Alaimo Group of Mount Holly designed both projects.