Editor's note: The Record Herald asked WellSpan Health to respond to a list of questions regarding how the health system is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The following are responses from Sherri Stahl, senior vice president of hospital services for WellSpan Health.

How prepared is WellSpan Health (specifically Waynesboro and Chambersburg hospitals) for COVID-19, based on the cases and projections at this point?

We have adequate supplies and equipment, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, to meet our existing patient care needs across our health system. However, we have observed in other communities with much higher COVID-19 patient volumes, that the increased demand for these resources has placed a significant strain on the hospitals that serve those communities. That is why we are actively working to secure additional supplies and equipment should we see a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 patients who require treatment in our acute care hospitals. This includes requests for more resources from the federal and state governments, as well as the sourcing of supplies and materials from vendors, local businesses and community partners.

How many cases have you treated thus far?

Right now, what we are seeing is a low percentage of confirmed cases are needing hospital care. Most people who are confirmed positive with COVID-19 are able to self-isolate and treat symptoms at home. At this time, we continue to monitor and prepare, and really, the best thing we can continue to do is urge our community to follow the stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread.

What is the new non-emergency care site in Waynesboro being used for?

WellSpan is taking a proactive approach in developing safe ways for people to receive care. We know that many people with COVID will not need to be hospitalized but should they need non-emergency care, we want them to have a place to go. A dedicated clinic for those who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 opened on Tuesday, April 7 at the former Waynesboro Health Center. This location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. This location will also have an open-air testing tent for people to receive a COVID-19 test should they be prescribed one by a physician.

Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 – including fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three – should still call their primary care provider first. Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641.

How has WellSpan handled staffing during the pandemic, including any layoffs?

We’ve been able to redeploy and reassign a lot of our workforce to other departments, shifts or locations. For those positions, such as clerical and office support staff, we are working with those team members directly impacted to identify the best options for them. This will continue to be a priority for us. In some cases employees are choosing to use Paid Time Off hours, or equivalent programs like vacation days, as well as the ability to borrow from future PTO. Additionally, we have not impacted anyone's benefit eligibility. For others, we are supporting our team members who choose the option to file for unemployment until we resume our normal service operations. We anticipate all positions to return to their previous statuses.

We have heard from WellSpan employees in Franklin County who have concerns about not having enough PPE (personal protective equipment) and being asked to put themselves unnecessarily at risk. Are their concerns valid?

Our physicians, nurses and care teams are the heart of WellSpan, and we are committed to supporting them and keeping them safe as they care for our patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. At all times we are placing safety first and we are doing our part to limit the spread of this disease in our communities.

WellSpan’s clinical recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic – including PPE guidance – are based upon comprehensive, scientific review by a multi-disciplinary system task force led by WellSpan Infectious Disease Specialists. This task force is continuously reviewing available evidence, data and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Pa. Department of Health and the practices of peer hospitals and healthcare systems – both nationally and around the world.

What recourse does an employee have if they feel at risk? What steps can they take to address that?

We’ve always provided a culture of safety at WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Employees are encouraged to speak up and share concerns with their leadership and we will address them. That culture of safety is still in effect as we navigate through new protocols surrounding COVID-19.

For more information and to keep updated with how WellSpan Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: https://www.wellspan.org/coronavirus