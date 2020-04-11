Columnist Sally Friedman gives readers a look at her world.

I hope the sun is shining on this Easter Sunday morning. I hope that nature is smiling down on such a special day, and that the deep meaning of the holiday is its own gift. I hope that many of you are in your early spring finery, and that the world feels special and holy and glorious.

But I live on this planet. I know we brothers and sisters of the human race are experiencing unimaginable times. "Is this what a war is like?" the 8-year-old daughter of a friend asked me. I marveled at her metaphor.

Yes, this Easter Sunday is different from all others in our memories. In just a few weeks, absolutely nothing is the same. Like wartime.

I'm wondering whether those of you having your coffee this morning will find ways to honor the holiday in any familiar ways, when absolutely nothing else is familiar.

How will children remember this Easter Sunday, when perhaps even going to church will not be possible? Even the grown-ups are different and sad. I wonder whether those children are weary of hearing the steady stream of the word "death." I will be thinking about those children, their parents and all of us.

Our family already has been through the surreal experience of a much-loved religious observance this year unalterably altered. We've looked for some semblance of normalcy in totally abnormal times.

A few days ago, I was remembering my late Grandma and Grandpa Goldberg witnessing our Passover Seder. They could never have imagined what is happening now.

We gathered not together, but in our own homes across three states. No actual hugs. Instead, technology took over this Passover.

How we all loved those Seders that celebrated the freedom of Jews from tyranny. There we were, kin, gathered at a table that could never hold all the food Grandma Goldberg spent days preparing.

I can assure you they never, ever could have imagined a Passover Seder where their loved ones were not present, except through some nefarious concoction of cameras and sound. Even I, generations later, had a tough time. And I'm a modern woman.

I had known for days that there was no way our clan would be together. So there I was, at our own dining room table, empty of any other humans but my husband, arms yearning to hug seven grandchildren and other assorted relatives. At one point at our virtual Seder, I had to sneak into the kitchen and cry, then try to compose myself so I wouldn't make matters worse.

The pandemic that is literally killing the inhabitants of our planet was like something out of a horror movie. Except it was real.

Our three adult daughters had spent hours trying to normalize a religious experience into some kind of normalcy. But normalcy was impossible.

We managed to get through the strange techno-Seder, trying for what normalcy we could muster in separate, scattered homes.

One grandson didn't mince words.

"This is weird," he said, as my husband appeared on screen from miles away, reading a familiar passage from the Passover service we were sharing. "I like it much better when I can see the real grandpa," he said.

We may come out of this tunnel bruised, wounded, deeply saddened, but perhaps not bereft of hope.

Perhaps we can actually live that anthem that even in the darkest times, hope springs forever.

Let us try.

Sally Friedman is a freelance writer. Contact her at pinegander@aol.com.