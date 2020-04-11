An unprecedented number of Americans, including some of the county’s most vulnerable, are ordering supplies and basic necessities online to avoid the public and compensate for grocery shelves picked clean.

Amazon has hired more than 80,000 new employees nationwide to meet a surge in demand for deliveries in recent weeks, including more than 1,900 in Pennsylvania.

As unemployment compensation claims in the state soar past 1.1 million since March 15 — representing about one-sixth of the state’s 6.6 million documented workers — Amazon continues to grow. To stem the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to April 30 and said all non-life-sustaining businesses will remain closed indefinitely. This has left more than a million workers scrambling for financial relief.

The new hires in Pennsylvania fill a range of roles, including picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.

Many were affected by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, ride share drivers, retirees and part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, according to the company.

Donnie Cedrick is one of roughly 100 Pittsburghers hired by Amazon in the past month. In a video released by Amazon, Cedrick said he recently went part-time working at two local radio stations — one covering news and the other highlighting local sports. He’s still able to perform some duties, but his financial health took a hit.

“With the COVID-19 crisis being as serious as it is, the occupancy levels can’t be more than a certain amount of people that hurts that field,” he said. “There are no sports going, the MLB has postponed the start of its season, and of course, I can’t cover any live events in terms of town hall meetings, trials, cases and things of that nature, so that’s why I came to Amazon.”

Those looking for work through Amazon can visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.

Onboarding includes several COVD-19 accommodations, including virtual new hire orientation sessions and training and information through online sessions. The positions start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak. Each job comes with company benefits on day one for full-time and some part-time positions.